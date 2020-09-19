Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC Officially Announced: What Are The Key Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched another new model to the recently introduced Realme 7 series. The latest model is called the Realme 7i which has gone official in Indonesia. The device is packed with features like an HD+ display with a higher refresh rate and a quad-rear camera module. The company has also announced the standard model with NFC alongside this variant in the Indonesian market.

Realme 7i Full Specifications

The Realme 7i has been announced with a 6.5-inch display which is an LCD panel that offers 720 x 1600 pixels FHD+ resolution. Despite the HD+ resolution, the smartphone offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole design and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor under its hood. The device has been announced with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and has 128GB native storage. The device also has a storage expansion provision via microSD card. In the camera department, the quad-lens setup at the rear has a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

The setup is completed via an 8MP lens which has an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole houses a 16MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Coming to the connectivity aspects, the smartphone offers standard options like a 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000 mAh battery which is backed by 18W fast charging tech and takes charge over a USB Type-C port.

Realme 7i Pricing Details

The Realme 7i is launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration which is priced at IDR 3,199.000 (Rs. 15,000 approx) in Indonesia. It will be available on Aurora Green and Polar Blue colors and is already up for sale in the country. Realme is yet to confirm the availability of this variant in India and the remaining markets.

