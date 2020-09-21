Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally announced the Narzo 20 series in India. The series offers three handsets including the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro. The Realme Narzo 20A is the most affordable handset in the lineup priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

The Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A come with a triple rear camera, waterdrop-style display, while the Pro model offers a quad rear camera setup. Customers can buy all three models on Flipkart, Realme.com, and selected offline outlets.

Realme Narzo 20 Price, Sale Date

The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 11,499. The Realme Narzo 20 will be available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options and the first sale has been set for September 28 at 12 pm (noon).

Realme Narzo 20 Features

Running Android 10 with Realme UI on top the handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB. The handset packs a 6,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

The triple rear camera of the Realme Narzo 20 offers a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, you get an 8MP selfie camera. Further, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Lastly, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 20A Price, Sale Date

The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be available at Rs. 9,499. The phone will go on its first sale on September 30 at 12 pm (noon). It will also be sold in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color variant.

Realme Narzo 20A Features

The display design and software of the Narzo 20A is similar to the Realme Narzo 20. However, the handset packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the triple camera module includes a 12MP main sensor, two 2MP monochrome, and retro sensors. It also gets an 8MP selfie camera. For battery, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.4 x 8.9mm dimensions and weighs 195 grams.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price, Sale Date

Coming to the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, it will cost you Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Pro model comes in Black Ninja and White Knight color options. The first sale of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has been set for September 25 at 12 pm (noon).

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Features

The Pro model packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The handset runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. In terms of battery, the company has packed a 4,500 mAh battery along with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology on the Narzo 20 Pro.

The handset gets a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera that supports AI Beauty, Front Panorama, Flip Selfie, Nightscape, and more. Lastly, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

