Realme Buds Air 3 Design, Price Hinted Ahead Of India Launch

Realme is expected to bring a new pair of TWS earbuds to the Indian market sometime soon. The upcoming truly wireless stereo earbuds - Realme Buds Air 3 is expected to be launched later this month. In the meantime, several key specs and the alleged design of the earbuds have been revealed online.

Now, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming TWS earbuds' design and pricing. While these details reveal what we can expect from the Realme Buds Air 3, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the accessory, Word is that the Realme Buds Air 3 could be unveiled on February 16, which is when the Realme 9 series smartphones are slated to be launched in the country.

Realme Buds Air 3 Leak

The Realme Buds Air 3 is tipped to arrive in Starry Blue and Galaxy White color options while further colors are expected. In a recent AMA (ask me anything) session, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth said that the company is in plans to launch the sequel to the Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds this quarter.

As per a previous report, the Realme Buds Air 3 could be launched in India with a price tag under Rs. 4,000. It is tipped to match that of the Realme Buds Air 2 costing Rs. 3,299. The report added that there could be an in-ear design similar to that of the Buds Air 2. Furthermore, the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds is believed to arrive with active noise cancellation, a triple microphone setup and transparency mode with ANC. It is also expected to get an option to provide a customized audio experience.

Reports have tipped that the Realme Buds Air 3 could be launched with a low latency game mode. There could be Bass Boost+ mode and in-ear detection feature as well. With this, users will be able to pause the playback automatically once the earbuds is removed from the ear. The earphones is tipped to arrive with Dual Device Connection feature, which will let users connect them to two devices simultaneously. When it comes to battery life, the Realme Buds Air 3 could deliver 30 hours of battery life without ANC.

