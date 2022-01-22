Realme Buds Air 3 Live Images Show Design In Full Glory; How Is It Different From Buds Air 2? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Realme is working on the successor of the Buds Air 2 named the Buds Air 3. The launch timeline of the upcoming TWS is yet to be revealed. We expect it could launch next month as the precursor Buds Air 2 was launched back in February last year in India. However, Realme has not revealed anything regarding the Buds Air 3.

Besides, the features and pricing of the Realme Buds Air 3 were recently tipped online. Now, the latest development has brought live images of the earbuds to the light to show their design in full glory.

Realme Buds Air 3 Live Images Reveal Design

The live images of the earbuds have been shared by MySmartPrice. The same publication previously revealed key specs and the expected pricing of the Realme Buds Air 3 in India. The earbuds are said to come under Rs. 4,000. The previous report already revealed that the earbuds will have a similar in-ear design as the predecessor Buds Air 2.

However, the live images have confirmed that the charging case of the Buds Air 3 will look different. It will come with a glossy finish at top of the lid and Realme branding on it. The report further stated that the right side of the charging case will have a button and the Type-C charging port will be on the bottom edge.

Realme Buds Air 3 Features We Know So Far

In terms of features, the Realme Buds Air 3 is expected to come with a triple-microphone setup for active noise cancellation. There will be an in-ear detection feature to pause music automatically as soon as earbuds take out from the ear. The earbuds are also tipped to support low latency game mode and Bass Boost+ mode.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Air 3 is claimed to offer around 30 hours of battery life (including the case) without ANC. It will also come with a Dual Device Connection feature which will let you connect the earbuds with two devices simultaneously and switch between them with one tap. Other features are expected to include transparency mode, an official IP rating, and an option to customize the audio experience as per user preference.

Best Mobiles in India