Realme Buds Air 3 India Launch On Cards; Key Specs, Pricing Tipped

Realme is expected to launch the successor of the Buds Air 2 dubbed the Buds Air 3 soon. The exact launch date or timeline has not been revealed yet. However, the latest development has brought key features of the upcoming Realme Buds Air 3 to light.

Realme Buds Air 3 Launching Soon In India

The report by MySmartPrice has revealed the key specs and design of the Realme Buds Air 3. The report did not mention anything regarding the launch. However, it also claimed earbuds could come under Rs. 4,000 in India.

Realme Buds Air 3 Key Specs Tipped

Starting with the design, the upcoming earbuds are said to flaunt a similar in-ear design as the predecessor Buds Air 2. It will come with a triple-microphone setup for active noise cancellation. The Realme Buds Air 3 will also support low latency game mode, Bass Boost+ mode, and Dual Device Connection feature which will allow you to connect the with earbuds two devices simultaneously and switch between them with one tap.

For battery, the Realme Buds Air 3 is tipped to support a Type-C port for charging and to offer around 30 hours of battery life (including the case) without ANC. The upcoming Buds Air 3 will also have an in-ear detection feature that will pause music automatically as soon as earbuds take out from the ear. Further, the TWS earbuds will feature transparency mode and an option to customize the audio experience as per user preference.

Apart from this, nothing is known as of now. We expect the earbuds will also come with an official IP rating, Bluetooth connectivity, and fast-pairing technology.

Realme Buds Air 3 Expected Launch

To recall, Realme launched the Buds Air 2 earbuds back in February last year in the country. Given this, there is a chance the brand will bring the successor at the same time. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Besides, Realme is now gearing up to launch the Realme 9i smartphone on January 18 (tomorrow) in India. The smartphone will ship with the Snapdragon 680 chip, triple cameras, Android 11 OS, and so on. The phone is tipped to come under Rs. 15,000 in the country.

