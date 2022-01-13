Just In
Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 Launching On January 18; India Pricing Tipped
Realme recently teased the launch of the Realme 9i in India. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the launch date. The Realme 9i is launching on January 18 in the country. To recall, the smartphone was recently launched in Vietnam. The official teaser also reveals that the Indian variant will share a similar design as the international model.
Realme 9i India Launch Date Announced
The Realme 9i India launch has been set for January 18 a 12:30 PM and it is expected to be live-streamed via the official YouTube channel and other social media handles. Further, the phone is also confirmed to run the Snapdragon 680 processor under the hood, which also powers the international variant. This means the Realme 9i will have identical features as the international model.
Realme 9i Features
The Realme 9i was launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage which supports storage expansion of up to 1TB using a microSD slot. It runs Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top and has also a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the selfie camera sensor.
The device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Realme 9i features a triple-camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.1 aperture.
For connectivity, the phone includes a dual-SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
Realme 9i Expected Price In India
The Realme 9i was announced at VND 6,290,000 (around Rs. 20,500). However, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed the Indian variant of the Realme 9i will come at Rs. 13,999/ Rs. 14,499. It is also tipped to be available in multiple variants in the country. If the leaked price is to be believed, the upcoming Realme 9i will be a good competitor for the other mid-range devices at the same price range.
