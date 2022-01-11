Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680, 50MP Triple Cameras Announced; India Launch Likely? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Realme has announced the next-gen Realme 9i in Vietnam. The smartphone comes with a completely different rear camera module compared to its predecessor Realme 8i. The device also makes use of the Snapdragon chip instead of the MediaTek processor.

Other features include a 90Hz display, Android 11 OS, triple rear cameras, and so on. The Realme 9i has also been launched in a single storage variant. However, it remains to be seen whether the Indian market will get any other storage variant.

Realme 9i Specifications

In terms of features, the Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, a pixel density of 401 PPI, a 480 nits brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner like the Realme 8i to house the selfie camera sensor.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage which can also be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD slot. Running Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Realme 9i has a triple-camera setup comprising of a 50MP main camera, and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

Connectivity features include dual-SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Realme 9i has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and the device measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 190 grams.

Realme 9i Price

The price of the Realme 9i has been set at VND 6,290,000 (around Rs. 20,470). The phone has been announced in two color variants namely - Green Quartz and Black Quartz.

Realme 9i: Better Than Realme 8i?

The successor has the Snapdragon chip along with fast charging. Besides, the phone offers a different camera module. Also, the Realme 9i comes with an additional storage expansion of up to 1TB instead of 256GB supported on the Realme 8i. However, the smartphone supports a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Realme 8i was announced with a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest model also skips the 5G connectivity like the Realme 8i which can now be a downside.

Realme 9i: When Is It Coming To India?

The India launch date has not been revealed yet. However, it could happen soon as Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth recently shared a teaser image on his Twitter which showed the Realme 9i smartphone. However, he did not mention anything about the Realme 9i.

Alongside, he teased the launch of a new color variant of the Realme Book Slim in India. We expect the color option might introduce alongside the Realme 9i in the country. As far as the launch is concerned, it might happen by this month. However, we'll suggest our readers to take this as speculations until the brand officially confirms anything.

