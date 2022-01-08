Realme Book Slim New Color Option To Launch Alongside Realme 9i In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme officially teased the launch of a new green color for the Realme Book Slim back in October. It seems the launch is now just around the corner; the brand has again teased the arrival of the new color variant of the Realme Book Slim in India. Also, the India launch of the Realme 9i smartphone has been teased alongside the Realme Book Slim's new color option.

Realme Book Slim New Color & Realme 9i India Launch Officially Teased

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth took to his Twitter handle to share a teaser that shows the Realme Book Slim and the Realme 9i smartphone. However, he did not mention the name of the color, we expect it will be the green color. On the other hand, the tweet does not mention the smartphone's name.

However, the leaked images and Realme Vietnam social media handle have already shown how the upcoming Realme 9i will look. The smartphone is launching on Jan 10 in Vietnam. The India launch date of the Realme 9i is still unknown. However, the device is expected to launch alongside the Realme Book Slim New color in India.

Realme 9i Expected Features

In terms of features, the device is tipped to have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 1080 x 2412 pixel Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 9i will have a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There will be a triple camera system at the rear which will include a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It will sport a 16MP lens for selfies and run Android 12 OS. Other aspects will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme Book Slim New Color Price & Features

The Realme Book Slim is now available in two color options - Real Blue and Real Grey. It starts at Rs. 46,999 in India for the base model with Intel Core i3 processor. We expect the new color variant will cost the same as the other options. Further, the laptop has a 14-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution, 11th Gen Intel Core chipsets, and supports up to i5-1135G7 CPU.

It also comes with backlit keyboard, AI to block noise during video calls, Windows 10, and so on. The Realme Book Slim has a narrow-bezel design at 5.3mm thickness on the sides and 8.45mm on the top.

Apart from the Realme Book Slim, the brand also teased the launch of a green color option for the Realme Pad. A report recently revealed that the Realme Pad will get a cover in Grey color and Realmeow White t-shirt, Realme will also announce a Neo Grey color variant for the Realme Watch 2 Pro this month in the country.

