Realme 9i To Launch On January 10: Here Is The Official Image

Realme is all set to launch the very first smartphone in the Realme 9 series -- the Realme 9i. The company has now officially confirmed that the device will be launched on January 10th, which makes it the first smartphone to go official from the Realme 9 series.

The official render of the Realme 9i is identical to the leaked render. At the back, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Similarly, there is also an ultra-wide angle lens and a dedicated macro lens with 2MP resolution.

As per the design, the Realme 9i has a plastic frame with a power button and volume buttons located on the right side. The recessed power will also double as a fingerprint sensor. Just like the frame, the back panel of the Realme 9i will also be made using plastic and the phone will be available in multiple colors.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i is a 4G smartphone, as the phone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. This is an underpowered version of the Snapdragon 695 and is fabbed using 6nm fabrication. The base model of the Realme 9i will offer at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As per the software experience, the phone will ship with Android 12 OS with a custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. This will be one of the first mid-range Realme smartphones to ship with the latest version of Android. A 5,000 mAh battery is likely to power the Realme 9i with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Realme 9i Expected Price

Looking at the specifications, the Realme 9i will be priced around Rs. 15,000 in Vietnam. The smartphone is expected to launch in India in the coming days and is likely to cost a lot less than here when compared to Vietnam.

Along with the Realme 9i, the company is expected to launch models like the Realme 9 and the Realme 9 Pro, which are likely to be 5G smartphones, based on either Qualcomm or MediaTek processors. Also note that the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro, the first premium flagship smartphone, based on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

