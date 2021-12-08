Realme 9i Renders And Specs Out: Design Inspired By OnePlus Nord 2? News oi-Vivek

Realme is likely to introduce the Realme 9 series of smartphones in just a couple of weeks. According to the latest report, the Realme 9i will be the first device from the Realme 9i series to hit the market, and the renders of the phone have been leaked by OnLeaks x 91Mobiles.

The Realme 9i looks very distinctive when compared to its predecessor the Realme 8i with a new camera setup. In fact, the device does resemble the OnePlus Nord 2 rather than a Realme smartphone. This is also speculated to be the most affordable device in the Realme 9 series.

Looking at the renders and considering the previous Realme smartphones, the Realme 9i is likely to be made entirely out of plastic with a plastic back panel and a plastic frame. The device might offer some sort of tempered glass protection at the front to prevent the screen from accidental scratches.

The renders also showcase a new pattern design for the back panel. Besides the grey color option, the Realme 9i might also be available in a few more color options. As of now, there is no information on the same.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch screen with a punch-hole display, offering FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU. The device will offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a dedicated card slot for storage expansion.

Given the capability of the Snapdragon 680, the Realme 8i will be a 4G-only smartphone and will support LTE and VoLTE networks on both slots. Additionally, the device will offer features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and might not support NFC. As per the software, the Realme 9i will ship with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3 skin on top.

The triple rear camera is a design highlight for the Realme 9i, which consists of a 50MP primary wide-angle lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth/macro lens. At the front, the device will have a 16MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording. The main camera is likely to support 4K video recording. However, the device might not offer features like OIS but should support EIS.

The Realme 9i retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, while it uses a USB Type-C port for charging the 5000 mAh battery. The device is also said to support 33W fast charging, and the company is likely to include a fast charger in the box. The USB Type-C port should also double as an audio port, where, you should be able to use USB Type-C headphones with the Realme 9i without any issue.

Considering the features of the Realme 9i, the device is likely to cost around Rs. 13,000 in India, at least for the base model which is likely to offer 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device seems to offer great performance, especially for those, who are considering a device for normal day-to-day usage.

