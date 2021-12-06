Realme 9i Features Revealed Online; 90Hz Display, SD680 Chip, And 50MP Camera At Helm News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has already confirmed the Realme 9 series will go official in 2022. The exact launch date or timeline has not been revealed via the company. If rumors are to be believed, the Realme 9 series comprising the Realme 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro+, and the Realme 9i will be announced in January.

The renders of the Realme 9i recently surfaced online. Now, the display, processor, and camera details of the same smartphone have been revealed online. Check how is the upcoming Realme 9i better than the predecessor Realme 8i.

Realme 9i Features Revealed

The features of the Realme 9i come out via the Vietnamese publication The Pixel. The smartphone is said to feature the Snapdragon 680 chip which was announced back in October and comes with support for the 4G network. This means the Realme 9i won't support 5G connectivity.

Also, tipster Chun claimed that the Realme 9i will have an LCD panel that will support Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to sport a 50MP primary camera. Other sensors, display, and battery details are still unknown.

Realme 9i Expected Design

The renders of the Realme 9i suggested the smartphone will have a similar design as the Realme GT Neo2 which was announced back in October in India. The Realme 9i phone was spotted with a curved display and a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner to house the selfie camera sensor. The power button will be on the right edge, while the volume rocker of the Realme 9i was seen on the left side.

At the rear, the phone will have triple camera sensors placed into a rectangular module along with an LED flash. The Realme logo will be at the bottom of the rear panel. Further, the Realme 9i will come in a grey color option.

Realme 9i: Better Than Realme 8i?

Starting with the design, the successor will have a complete redesign camera module which will give it a flagship look. Also, the predecessor used a MediaTek processor, while the Realme 9i will have the Snapdragon chip. This time also it skips 5G connectivity like its precursor. To recall, the Realme 8i offers a 120Hz display, while the next-gen Realme 9i is said to have a 90Hz display.

Additionally, other models' features of the Realme 9 series are still under wraps. We expect more info regarding the upcoming Realme 9 series will surface online in the coming days.

Realme GT 2 Pro Also Coming

Besides, Realme is also expected to bring a new model under its flagship GT series dubbed the GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is confirmed to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is the flagship processor from Qualcomm to run premium-range devices.

In terms of features, the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to sport a 120Hz display and 50MP triple camera system along with GR lens technology. Other features are tipped to include a 32MP front camera, 125W fast charging tech support, and 8K video recording capability.

