Realme Launches Buds Air 2 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Accessories oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme has announced the launch of a new true wireless stereo (TWS) on Wednesday in India. The Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 3,299 and comes in two colors, such as Closer Black/Closer White. The buds will be available on Flipkart and on offline stores from March 2, 2021.

Realme Buds Air 2: Offers

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes with six months premium subscription of Spotify worth Rs. 714. Then, the company is also offering no-cost EMI options close to Rs. 1,500. Besides, buyers will get 10 percent off if they purchase from Flipkart. com.

Realme Buds Air 2: Details

The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation of up to 25dB. The company also claims that earbuds can filter low-frequency noise and cancel the noise of home appliances. The Buds Air 2 features transparency mode, which will help users to listen to the clear sound.

The earbuds feature Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls, 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers, Bass Boost+ Mode tuned by Chainsmokers, better frequency response, and clearer sound. Besides, the Realme Buds Air 2 comes with IPX5 water resistance that will prevent it from sweat and rain.

Furthermore, the Realme Buds Air 2 supports 88 milliseconds super-low latency, while on the gaming mode. The earbuds will connect your earbuds with your smartphone. It also has Google Fast Pair, which will help you to set up a connection.

Besides, the Realme Buds 2 are likely to offer 25 hours of playback with active noise cancellation off. If the ANC feature on, the Realme Buds Air 2 can offer you 22.5 hours of playback time. Besides, Realme said that charging 10 minutes with the case can provide two hours of playback time to all users, and in case someone charges for one hour, then users will get 100 percent battery life.

