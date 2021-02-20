Just In
Realme Buds Air 2 Design, Features Teased Ahead Of Launch; ANC Confirmed
Realme is all gearing up to launch the new Narzo 30 series in India. The company is launching the Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds alongside the smartphones on February 24. Ahead of the launch, Realme has teased the features and the design, which looks very familiar to the Realme Buds Pro launched previously.
Realme Buds Air 2 Features
The official website now has a dedicated page for the Realme Buds Air 2, giving in the details about it. As noted, the design of the upcoming earbuds is largely similar to the Buds Air Pro. We now know the TWS earbuds will be available in black and white color options.
Realme has joined hands with the American band The Chainsmokers to popularize the upcoming Buds Air 2. Among the features included in the upcoming TWS earbuds is Active Noise Cancellation. It also includes 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers that claim to offer deeper bass, better sound output, and improved frequency response.
Apart from this, there have been reports of the battery performance on the Realme Buds Air 2. The TWS earbuds can deliver up to 25 hours of total playback with the ANC feature turned off. Reports suggest it can last up to 22.5 hours if the ANC is turned on. Additionally, Realme teases that 10 minutes of charging can offer 2 hours of playback.
Here, the ANC is rated at 25dB, which is slightly lesser than the 35dB on the Realme Buds Air Pro. Also, the upcoming Realme Air Buds 2 includes 88 milliseconds super-low latency, which comes ideal for gamers.
Realme Buds Air 2 Launch
The upcoming TWS earbuds will be launching on February 24 along with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A. The virtual event will kickstart at 12:30 PM, where the complete specs, pricing, and availability will be disclosed. Realme claims the upcoming Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be among the cheapest 5G smartphones in the country, packed with premium features.
