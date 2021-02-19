Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 Specs Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has already announced the launch date of the successor of the Narzo 20 series comprising the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A handsets. The launch will take place on Feb 24 at 12:30 PM. Apart from both smartphones, Realme will also be launching the Realme Buds Air 2 earphones, which are going to be the successor of the Realme Buds Air. Now, the features of both smartphones and the Buds Air 2 have revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Details

As per tipster, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come with a 120Hz display and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. For imaging, it will get a triple rear camera setup which will offer a 48MP main lens. It is also listed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery along with 30W fast charging. Further, the handset will support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Going by the previous info, the Pro model is said to sport a 6.5-inch display as per the TENAA listing. Besides, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is said to be the cheapest 5G smartphone with the Dimensity 800U chipset.

Realme Narzo 30A Details

Coming to the Narzo 30A, it is listed to flaunt a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera which is similar to its predecessor Narzo 20A. Under the hood, the handset will get its power MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. A 6,000 mAh battery will fuel the device which will come with 18W charging support.

Moreover, the Narzo 30A is listed to feature 13MP dual-rear cameras and an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. For security, it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and come in Black and Light Blue color options. Lastly, both Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

Realme Buds Air 2 launching on February 24. Will come in two color variants - Closer Black and Closer White (smart naming IMO).#Realme #RealmeBudsAir2 pic.twitter.com/6z7p4Wj6gk — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 19, 2021

Realme Buds Air 2 Details

On the other hand, the Buds Air 2 will arrive in Closer Black and White color option. The key features of the earbuds will include Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm driver. For battery, it is said to offer 25 hours of total playback on two hours charge while ANC off and 22.5 hours playback with ANC on. Further, it is listed to offer two hours of music on a 10 minutes charge.

