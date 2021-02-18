Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 To Launch Alongside News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has officially teased the launch of the upcoming Narzo smartphones. Realme India Head, Madhav Sheth announced the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, and the Buds Air 2 would launch on February 24 in India. The phones aim to 'emerge as the democratizer for 5G' in the country, hinting at an affordable price tag for the Pro 5G smartphone.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Launch

Realme Narzo 30 series launch comes right after the company brought in the Realme X7 series. Like most launches for the past year, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and other gadgets would debut via an online event. The phones and the new earbuds will go live at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, 24 February.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A: What To Expect

There are going to be many differences between the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A. For one, 5G support is expected to be available only on the Pro variant, while the 30A will get the standard 4G connectivity. Since the smartphones have appeared on listings and leaks, we have an idea of what to expect. Both the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A would run Realme UI 2.0 with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

I am all set to unveil a new range of performance-driven #Narzobyrealme smartphones at 12:30PM IST, 24th Feb!



Young Players, get ready to #FeelThePower with #realmeNarzo30Pro and #realmeNarzo30A. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/V0QG00XoJ6 — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 18, 2021

Realme India Head, Madhav Sheth teased the Narzo 30 Pro 5G as the cheapest 5G smartphone with the Dimensity 800U chipset. The phone is expected to offer a 120HZ Ultra Smooth Display, mostly likely an LCD panel rather than an AMOLED screen. The TENAA listing confirmed a 6.5-inch display on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The phone was also tipped with a 4,880 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme Buds Air 2 Launch: What We Know So Far

On the other hand, the company is also gearing up to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds. The upcoming audio accessory comes as the successor to the Realme Buds Air, the company's first audio accessory launched in 2019. The Realme Buds Air 2 is tipped to feature Active Noise Cancellation and could look very similar to the Buds Air Pro. The launch next week would reveal all the details, including the pricing and the availability.

