Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Live Image Revealed Online By Realme India CEO News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The launch of the Realme Narzo 30 series is around the corner. The two models of the series including the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A have already been confirmed by the Flipkart microsite. Even though the launch of the handsets has recently teased by the e-commerce site, it remains to be seen whether the series will include the standard Realme Narzo 30 like its predecessor.

Today, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared the retail box design of the upcoming Narzo 30 Pro 5G on the official community site. The retail box comes in a sky blue color which has the Narzo branding on top. He has also announced a program called Madhav's Tech Squad. In this program, five active members of the community can get a chance to use the upcoming device before its official launch. Moreover, he is holding the phone in the image where the phone shows in a blue and purple color gradient.

Further, it is appeared to have triple-rear cameras along with an LED flash which is housing in the rectangular module. Going by the image, it does not have a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It is rumored to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro Key Details

There are rumors that the phone will sport a 120Hz display with a punch-hole design. Besides, it is also said to the rebadged version of the Realme Q2 that was launched in China last year. Going by this, we can expect the Narzo 30 Pro will also run the Dimensity 800U chipset which is present on the recently launched Realme X7.

On the other, there are not many details of the Narzo 30A. However, Flipkart has started testing the arrival of the phones. So, we will get more details in the coming days. Apart from the Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones, the company is also gearing up to announce the Buds Air 2 and some gaming accessories.

