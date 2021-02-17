Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Teased On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is gearing up to launch the next Narzo lineup, and the launch could be just a few days away. The Realme Narzo Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A launch were confirmed after a dedicated Flipkart page went live. The Flipkart page confirms only two phones - the Pro and the 30A models would launch initially, sometime later this month.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G On Flipkart

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The latest tip came via a leaked poster, which confirmed 5G support for the Pro model. Now, the Flipkart page has shed more light on what to expect from the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A. For one, the Flipkart page suggests the phones would launch in the last week of February.

Flipkart also teases the upcoming Narzo smartphones would include 'ultimate speed' and 'mega power'. The page also showcases a poster with the retail box. Previously, Realme hosted a survey on the official India page, asking fans to choose the retail box of the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series. Looks like we might have a winner among the six options.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro Launch: What To Expect

Gathering data from leaks and listings, we have a fair idea about the upcoming Realme Narzo Pro 5G. We can expect to see a 120Hz display with a punch-hole cutout. There seems to be a rectangular module for the triple-camera setup at the rear. However, some reports suggest a quad-camera setup, which is yet to be confirmed.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is said to draw power from the Dimensity 800U chipset, the same that powers the newly launched Realme X7. On the other hand, there's not much information about the Realme Narzo 30A. The leaked poster hints at a square-shaped camera module for the Narzo 30A at the rear, along with a fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 30A could also feature a punch-hole display, although the precise details are still under wraps. For now, we don't have an exact launch date either. But we do know the company is gearing up to launch the Realme Buds Air 2 alongside the Narzo smartphones.

