Just In
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Smartphones
-
- 16 hrs ago Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras Announced: Price, Specifications
- 16 hrs ago How To Know That JioFiber Plans Are Available At Your Location Or Not
- 16 hrs ago Realme GT Expected To Launch Soon; Snapdragon 888 SoC On Cards?
Don't Miss
- News International Vedic School to be built on banks of Bhagirathi
- Movies Bigg Boss 14’s Jasmin Bhasin To Fans: Let Us Give Aly The Best Birthday Gift Ever By Making Him A Winner
- Finance Top 7 Crypto Exchanges in India to Buy Bitcoin, Altcoins
- Sports Australian Open: Brady wins all-American affair to reach semis
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar Sets Major Wedding Fashion Goals For Spring Season In Her Dreamy Pastel Blue Designer Lehenga
- Education NIFT Answer Key 2021 To Be Released Anytime Soon At nift.ac.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In February
- Automobiles Honda CB350RS Launched In Indian At Rs 1.96 Lakh: Bookings For The Motorcycle Commences
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Teased On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch
Realme is gearing up to launch the next Narzo lineup, and the launch could be just a few days away. The Realme Narzo Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A launch were confirmed after a dedicated Flipkart page went live. The Flipkart page confirms only two phones - the Pro and the 30A models would launch initially, sometime later this month.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G On Flipkart
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The latest tip came via a leaked poster, which confirmed 5G support for the Pro model. Now, the Flipkart page has shed more light on what to expect from the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A. For one, the Flipkart page suggests the phones would launch in the last week of February.
Flipkart also teases the upcoming Narzo smartphones would include 'ultimate speed' and 'mega power'. The page also showcases a poster with the retail box. Previously, Realme hosted a survey on the official India page, asking fans to choose the retail box of the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series. Looks like we might have a winner among the six options.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro Launch: What To Expect
Gathering data from leaks and listings, we have a fair idea about the upcoming Realme Narzo Pro 5G. We can expect to see a 120Hz display with a punch-hole cutout. There seems to be a rectangular module for the triple-camera setup at the rear. However, some reports suggest a quad-camera setup, which is yet to be confirmed.
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is said to draw power from the Dimensity 800U chipset, the same that powers the newly launched Realme X7. On the other hand, there's not much information about the Realme Narzo 30A. The leaked poster hints at a square-shaped camera module for the Narzo 30A at the rear, along with a fingerprint sensor.
The Realme Narzo 30A could also feature a punch-hole display, although the precise details are still under wraps. For now, we don't have an exact launch date either. But we do know the company is gearing up to launch the Realme Buds Air 2 alongside the Narzo smartphones.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
7,999
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000