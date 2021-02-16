Just In
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Leaked Poster Tips 120Hz Refresh Rate: Everything You Need To Know
Realme Narzo 30 series is one of the highlight anticipated smartphones lineup. The smartphone lineup has made appearances at several certification listings. The latest leak showcases a poster of the Realme Narzo Pro 5G and suggests the phone would launch by the end of February. The Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to be an affordable 5G lineup.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Poster Leak
The poster comes from a tipster on Twitter, which showcases the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in several color options. The poster also reveals a few key specs of the upcoming 5G smartphone. We now know the phone will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. It also showcases the 120Hz Ultra Smooth display.
One can also spot the punch-hole cutout on the display of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. Also, the rectangular camera module is clearly visible on the pro model, most likely with three camera sensors. More importantly, the poster includes the Realme Narzo 30A model as well. It's uncertain if there's going to be a vanilla model, which could mostly launch a bit later.
Finally confirmed that there are two phone coming nazro30A/30pro5g with dimensity800u and 120hz ips display and 65watt super dart charge @stufflistings @mysmartprice @ishanagarwal24 @MadhavSheth1 @AmreliaRuhez @TechnicalGuruji @8ap @TrakinTech #realmenarzo30series #Narzo pic.twitter.com/MNmyozrff3— Shubham (@Shubham87873762) February 15, 2021
Realme Narzo 30 Launch: What To Expect
Looking back, Relame India Head, Madhav Sheth, had hinted at a launch of a 5G smartphone that would be cheaper than the Realme X7. For all we know, he could be talking about the Narzo 30 Pro, which is now confirmed to have 5G
support. It's unclear if the Realme Narzo 30A and the vanilla variant will have 5G support.
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro appeared on the TENAA listing, giving us a hint on what to expect. Here, a triple-camera setup, a 6.5-inch display, and the Android 11 OS were listed. If the poster is to be believed, we can see a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G support.
The company has been working on bringing out 5G smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India. This also means the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series could have a price tag of under Rs. 20K, though it's hard to be certain at the moment.
