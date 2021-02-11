Realme Narzo 30 Pro Appears On TENAA; Triple Rear Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Narzo 30, the successor of the Narzo 20, seems to be coming soon. Recently, the company teased the arrival of upcoming series and asked its fans to choose the retail package of the device. Now, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro with model number RMX3161 has appeared on TENAA, revealing few details of the device.

To recall, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a model number Realme RMX2161. Considering this, we can assume the RMX3161 model number device will be the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The next-gen Narzo 30 series is expected to comprise three models the Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, and the Narzo 30 Pro.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro key Details Revealed Via TENAA Listing

According to the TENAA listing, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will support 5G connectivity with dual-SIM which will be the main key highlight over its predecessor. The phone is listed to sport the same 6.5-inch display as the Narzo 20 Pro. However, we can expect a higher refresh rate this time. It is also said to pack a 4,800 mAh battery and might run the Android 11 OS. Dimension-wise, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is listed to measure 162.5 × 74.8 × 8.8mm.

Moreover, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is appeared to have a triple camera which will be housed in a rectangular module at the back. The phone is also likely to come in Black color and there will also be the Dare to Leap tagline at the rear side.

Further, the phone is believed to feature a single punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. Lastly, the volume rocker is placed on the left edge while the power button is on the right side. As of now, we have this much information about the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. However, we can expect to get more on the same in the coming days.

