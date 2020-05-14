Realme Buds Air Neo Leak: Renders, Retail Box Reveal Design And Other Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Realme is working on a new pair of truly wireless earphones dubbed Realme Buds Air Neo. This is expected to be a relatively affordable variant of the Realme Buds Air that went official earlier this year. Already, we have come across several reports regarding the upcoming pair of earbuds and now there is further information regarding the same.

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Realme Buds Air Neo has been leaked on the form of renders. Furthermore, the retail box of the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds has also been leaked online via a reliable source.

Realme Buds Air Neo Renders Leak

The leaked renders of the Realme Buds Air Neo show that the design is similar to what we have seen in the leaked NCC listing earlier this year. And, it does confirm that this upcoming accessory is a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

On observing the design closely, it appears to be quite reminiscent to that of its predecessor featuring a long stem similar to that of the Apple AirPods. There is a pill-shaped charging case with a pairing button and LED indicator for the charging status.

Realme Buds Air Neo Retail Box Leak

Talking about the retail box, the Realme Buds Air Neo's box appears to be inspired by that of its predecessor using. It reveals that the upcoming accessory from Realme could feature 13mm speakers, R1 chip with support for Bluetooth 5.0, and gaming mode support.

Besides these similarities, the Realme Buds Air Neo will have some minor changes such as wired charging and a micro USB port in the place of a Type-C port to make it more affordable. It is also said to have a cutout for an air hole to equalise the pressure.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the Realme Buds Air Neo from the company. Also, it has to be revealed which markets will get the device. Recently, it was confirmed that the Realme Watch could be launched sometime soon in India and we can expect the same with the next-generation truly wireless earbuds as well.

