Just In
- 17 min ago Samsung Galaxy A21s Full Design And Specifications Surface Online
-
- 44 min ago Realme Watch Teaser Hints Square-Shaped Curved Display
- 54 min ago BSNL 4G Plans: Best BSNL 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details
- 59 min ago Samsung Galaxy A51 Becomes World's Bestselling Android Smartphone Of Q1 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies Exclusive Interview! Aham Sharma Is Ready To Do Bold Scenes In Web Series Only If Story Demands!
- Finance FM Announces Free Food Grains For All Migrant Workers For 2 Months
- Sports Homesick hockey players request Rijiju to restart training, say it'll keep them occupied
- News Free food grain supply to all migrants for next 2 months: FM Sitharaman
- Automobiles Bajaj Auto Hikes Prices Of Avenger Cruise 220 & Dominar 400 In India: Here Are The New Prices
- Lifestyle International Family Day 2020: Some Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In India Post Covid-19 Pandemic
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
Realme Buds Air Neo Leak: Renders, Retail Box Reveal Design And Other Details
We already know that Realme is working on a new pair of truly wireless earphones dubbed Realme Buds Air Neo. This is expected to be a relatively affordable variant of the Realme Buds Air that went official earlier this year. Already, we have come across several reports regarding the upcoming pair of earbuds and now there is further information regarding the same.
As per a report by 91mobiles, the Realme Buds Air Neo has been leaked on the form of renders. Furthermore, the retail box of the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds has also been leaked online via a reliable source.
Realme Buds Air Neo Renders Leak
The leaked renders of the Realme Buds Air Neo show that the design is similar to what we have seen in the leaked NCC listing earlier this year. And, it does confirm that this upcoming accessory is a pair of truly wireless earbuds.
On observing the design closely, it appears to be quite reminiscent to that of its predecessor featuring a long stem similar to that of the Apple AirPods. There is a pill-shaped charging case with a pairing button and LED indicator for the charging status.
Realme Buds Air Neo Retail Box Leak
Talking about the retail box, the Realme Buds Air Neo's box appears to be inspired by that of its predecessor using. It reveals that the upcoming accessory from Realme could feature 13mm speakers, R1 chip with support for Bluetooth 5.0, and gaming mode support.
Besides these similarities, the Realme Buds Air Neo will have some minor changes such as wired charging and a micro USB port in the place of a Type-C port to make it more affordable. It is also said to have a cutout for an air hole to equalise the pressure.
What We Think
As of now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the Realme Buds Air Neo from the company. Also, it has to be revealed which markets will get the device. Recently, it was confirmed that the Realme Watch could be launched sometime soon in India and we can expect the same with the next-generation truly wireless earbuds as well.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
12,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
1,810
-
10,999
-
9,999
-
9,899
-
40,740