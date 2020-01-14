Just In
Realme Buds Air Neo Might Launch With Noise Cancellation
Realme recently launched its Buds Air -- truly wireless earbuds that mimic Apple AirPods. For the asking price, they offer tremendous value for money. However, they still lack some features and the company might bridge the gap by launching the Realme Buds Air Neo.
The Realme Buds Air Neo was first spotted on Realme UI ad video, where the company showcased the support for dual earphones. With this feature, one can connect a physical earphone and a wireless earphone to a Realme smartphone at the same time and can receive sound on both modes.
Coming back to the Realme Buds Air Neo, these earphones are most likely to look similar to the Realme Buds Air. However, under the hood, they are expected to pack a ton of new features. One of the features that the company might introduce is noise cancellation.
As the Realme Buds Air uses a non-ear tip style design, it is difficult to deploy an active or passive noise cancellation system. With the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo, the company might opt for a new design that enables them to incorporate noise cancellation.
The Realme Buds Air, on a single charge, lasts up to three to three and a half-hour. And the company might also increase the battery life on the Realme Buds Air Neo, probably by including a bigger battery and making some hardware changes.
It is too early to guess the launch date of the Realme Buds Air Neo, as the Buds Air was unveiled just a few weeks ago. Considering the possible difference in the technology, the Neo version of its truly wireless earphones are likely to cost a bit more than the standard edition. Nevertheless, the upcoming truly wireless earphones will also be priced aggressively and are likely to cost well under Rs. 10,000.
