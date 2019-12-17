Realme Buds Air Launched In India: Here Are All Features You’ll Get For Rs. 3,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme just took the wraps off the Realme X2 at an event in India. Along with this smartphone, the company also unveiled the Realme Buds Air, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds. While it was speculated that the Buds Air will be launched for Rs. 4,999, the company opted for aggressive pricing thereby grabbing everyone's attention.

Realme Buds Air was launched in three color options - Black, White, and Yellow. And, it went on sale via the Realme website and Flipkart starting from today via a quick hate-to-wait sale. Notably, the company has announced that it has managed to sell 11,000 units in the first sale. Interested buyers have to wait until December 23 for the actual sale.

Having said that, here we have listed what this affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods has to offer you in as low as Rs. 3,999.

Realme Buds Air Gaming Mode

Realme Buds Air features a 12mm bass boost driver, environment noise cancellation for calls, and multi-layer composite diaphragm. The truly wireless earbuds support dual-channel transmission and a dedicated gaming mode with a low-latency of 120ms, which is half of that delivered by the Apple AirPods (204ms).

Realme Buds Air Battery, Wireless Charging

Even before its launch, the wireless charging feature and the USB Type-C port's presence created a high expectation regarding the Realme Buds Air. As teased earlier, the bundled charging case arrives with wireless charging support. It features a USB Type-C port too that lets you charge it using a cable.

Realme Buds Air is touted to provide 17 hours of music playback, which includes the additional backup provided by the charging case. And, the charging case will arrive with support for Qi wireless charging, which is compatible with any Qi wireless charger.

Realme Buds Air: Other Features

The truly wireless earbuds from Realme also comes with in-ear detection, touch controls, two microphones, Google Assistant integration, and auto-connection support. Realme Buds Air with optical wear sensors lets you set them automatically to pause to music when one earbud is taken off. Besides this, it has touch control to activate the voice assistant, an option to answer calls, and touch control for Play/Pause as well.

There is Bluetooth 5.0 support and a lightweight design wherein each earbud weighs around 4.16 grams and the charging case weighs around 42.3 grams. What's more interesting is that Realme is in plans to sell a single earbud and the charging case separately as well.

