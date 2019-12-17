ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Buds Air Launched In India: Here Are All Features You’ll Get For Rs. 3,999

    By
    |

    Realme just took the wraps off the Realme X2 at an event in India. Along with this smartphone, the company also unveiled the Realme Buds Air, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds. While it was speculated that the Buds Air will be launched for Rs. 4,999, the company opted for aggressive pricing thereby grabbing everyone's attention.

    Realme Buds Air Launched In India: Top Features, Price And More

     

    Realme Buds Air was launched in three color options - Black, White, and Yellow. And, it went on sale via the Realme website and Flipkart starting from today via a quick hate-to-wait sale. Notably, the company has announced that it has managed to sell 11,000 units in the first sale. Interested buyers have to wait until December 23 for the actual sale.

    Having said that, here we have listed what this affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods has to offer you in as low as Rs. 3,999.

    Realme Buds Air Gaming Mode

    Realme Buds Air features a 12mm bass boost driver, environment noise cancellation for calls, and multi-layer composite diaphragm. The truly wireless earbuds support dual-channel transmission and a dedicated gaming mode with a low-latency of 120ms, which is half of that delivered by the Apple AirPods (204ms).

    Realme Buds Air Battery, Wireless Charging

    Even before its launch, the wireless charging feature and the USB Type-C port's presence created a high expectation regarding the Realme Buds Air. As teased earlier, the bundled charging case arrives with wireless charging support. It features a USB Type-C port too that lets you charge it using a cable.

    Realme Buds Air is touted to provide 17 hours of music playback, which includes the additional backup provided by the charging case. And, the charging case will arrive with support for Qi wireless charging, which is compatible with any Qi wireless charger.

    Realme Buds Air: Other Features

    The truly wireless earbuds from Realme also comes with in-ear detection, touch controls, two microphones, Google Assistant integration, and auto-connection support. Realme Buds Air with optical wear sensors lets you set them automatically to pause to music when one earbud is taken off. Besides this, it has touch control to activate the voice assistant, an option to answer calls, and touch control for Play/Pause as well.

     

    There is Bluetooth 5.0 support and a lightweight design wherein each earbud weighs around 4.16 grams and the charging case weighs around 42.3 grams. What's more interesting is that Realme is in plans to sell a single earbud and the charging case separately as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 21:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue