Realme X2, Realme Buds Air Launch Highlights: Price Starts At Rs. 3,999
News
oi-Vivek
By Vivek
|
Realme is all set to launch the Realme X2 along with the Realme Buds Air truly wireless earphones. Now, just minutes before the official launch, the company has also confirmed that it is launching a new financial assistant service.
The Realme X2 will be the first smartphone to launch in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Plus, the truly wireless earphones that the company is launching is also a one-of-a-kind device, inspired by the Apple AirPods. Stay tuned to GizBot to get live updates about the products that the company will launch today.
December 17, 2019 | 13:29:29
All three models will be available from December 20
December 17, 2019 | 13:29:13
Base variant will cost Rs. 16,999, 6GB RAM will cost Rs. 18,999, and the premium variant will cost Rs. 19,999 and offers 8GB RAM
December 17, 2019 | 13:28:28
Realme X2 will be available with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage
December 17, 2019 | 13:25:43
Realme Buds Air will cost Rs. 3,999 in India compared to the leaked price of Rs. 4,999
December 17, 2019 | 13:24:50
Madhav is on the stage to announce the prices of the Realme X2 and the Realme Buds Air
December 17, 2019 | 13:23:23
Realme paisa app will be available on Google Play Store
December 17, 2019 | 13:21:25
Realme takes privacy seriously, and all the data will be stored in India
December 17, 2019 | 13:19:37
For old and new phones
December 17, 2019 | 13:19:25
Realme Paisa will also offer screen Insurance
December 17, 2019 | 13:18:25
Business Loan of up to 50 lakhs with flexible tenure form
December 17, 2019 | 13:17:52
In 2020, the company will offer up to 500,000 loan
December 17, 2019 | 13:17:25
This is powered by EarlySalary
December 17, 2019 | 13:17:13
Realme will offer personal loans from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 100,000 digitally with very limited paper work
December 17, 2019 | 13:16:24
Credit report will be updated three times every month
December 17, 2019 | 13:15:29
In the beta lauch, the company will offer free credit report, personal loan, screen insurance, and business loans
December 17, 2019 | 13:14:31
Realme will offer SIP, insurance, mutual funds, and Gold
December 17, 2019 | 13:12:59
Realme Paisa explanation is here
December 17, 2019 | 13:12:19
Realme X2 is a mid premium flagship smartphone
December 17, 2019 | 13:10:50
It has super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor with a 4,000 mAh big battery
December 17, 2019 | 13:10:17
it also comes with super linear speaker and smart amplifier
December 17, 2019 | 13:09:22
the phone supports dual band network accelaration
December 17, 2019 | 13:08:52
in 19 minutes, the device charges from 0 to 50 percent
December 17, 2019 | 13:08:19
30W fast charger fully charges the Realme X2 in just 75 minutes
December 17, 2019 | 13:07:18
The Realme X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and the chipset is based on 8nm technology with Adreno 618 GPU
December 17, 2019 | 13:05:36
32MP selfie camera now supports selfie nightscape
December 17, 2019 | 13:04:46
The ultra wide-angle video will support video recording with ultra video stabilization and real-time video bokeh
December 17, 2019 | 13:03:11
Realme X2 also uses Samsung GW1 sensor with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a micro lens, and a potrait lens
December 17, 2019 | 13:02:34
Realme X2 will be available in pearl green and the company calls it as Realme XT X 2 = Realme X2
December 17, 2019 | 13:02:02
Realme will also sell wireless charger in the coming days
December 17, 2019 | 12:59:57
Nidhi Bhatia is on stage to introduce the Realme X2
December 17, 2019 | 12:58:06
Realme will separately sell a single bud and even the case
December 17, 2019 | 12:56:29
One earbuds will be 4.2 grams
December 17, 2019 | 12:56:12
It also support wireless charging
December 17, 2019 | 12:55:59
The buds alone offer 3 hours of playback on a single charge and with the case, it can offer up to 17 hours
December 17, 2019 | 12:54:17
it comes with a 12mm driver and it also supports wear detection
December 17, 2019 | 12:53:32
it also has two microphones and it support noise cancellation
December 17, 2019 | 12:53:01
There is also a dedicated latancy mode (204ms on AirPods) (120ms On Buds Air)
December 17, 2019 | 12:52:26
Realme Buds wireless is powered by a custom R1 chipset that supports extreme low latency and both buds connected to the phone
December 17, 2019 | 12:51:46
It supports Open-up auto connection
December 17, 2019 | 12:51:02
Realme Buds Air -- Realme's first true wireless buds
December 17, 2019 | 12:50:03
Sreehari -- Realme India product manager is on stage to launch the Realme Buds Air
December 17, 2019 | 12:49:17
Realme buds wireless is one of the best selling wireless earphones in India
December 17, 2019 | 12:48:32
It will be available for both individuals and SMEs
December 17, 2019 | 12:48:18
it will offer lending, savings protection, payments, and financial tools
December 17, 2019 | 12:47:58
Realme financial service is called as the realme Paysa
December 17, 2019 | 12:45:02
in 2020, the company will launch IoT enabled products like fitness bands and smartwatches
December 17, 2019 | 12:42:38
It also has smart mac address generator
December 17, 2019 | 12:42:19
The company has added new features based on user feedback
December 17, 2019 | 12:41:04
The company has shipped more than 15 million smartphones in India
December 17, 2019 | 12:40:49
Realme is the fourth largest brand in India
December 17, 2019 | 12:40:27
The company has launched phones that costs Rs. 6,000 and the price has gone up to Rs. 30,000 for the Realme X2 Pro
December 17, 2019 | 12:39:14
This is the last launch of Realme in 2019
December 17, 2019 | 12:38:54
Mr, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India is on stage
December 17, 2019 | 12:38:26
Realme Buds Air look almost identical to the AirPods with similar functionality.
December 17, 2019 | 12:37:23
The Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is expected to cost a bit more than the standard version
December 17, 2019 | 12:36:46
We might have to wait for a few more minutes
December 17, 2019 | 12:34:12
Do you know that the Realme X2 is the third 64MP camera smartphone launching in India just from Realme.
December 17, 2019 | 12:31:44
Realme X2 uses UFS 2.1 storage module and comes with a 30W fast charger in the retail box.
December 17, 2019 | 12:31:16
Launch event is about to start. Expected products: Realme X2, Realme Buds Air
Comments