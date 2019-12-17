Realme X2, Realme Buds Air Launch Highlights: Price Starts At Rs. 3,999 News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X2 along with the Realme Buds Air truly wireless earphones. Now, just minutes before the official launch, the company has also confirmed that it is launching a new financial assistant service.

The Realme X2 will be the first smartphone to launch in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Plus, the truly wireless earphones that the company is launching is also a one-of-a-kind device, inspired by the Apple AirPods. Stay tuned to GizBot to get live updates about the products that the company will launch today.

Auto Refresh Feeds All three models will be available from December 20 Base variant will cost Rs. 16,999, 6GB RAM will cost Rs. 18,999, and the premium variant will cost Rs. 19,999 and offers 8GB RAM Realme X2 will be available with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage Realme Buds Air will cost Rs. 3,999 in India compared to the leaked price of Rs. 4,999 Madhav is on the stage to announce the prices of the Realme X2 and the Realme Buds Air Realme paisa app will be available on Google Play Store Realme takes privacy seriously, and all the data will be stored in India For old and new phones Realme Paisa will also offer screen Insurance Business Loan of up to 50 lakhs with flexible tenure form In 2020, the company will offer up to 500,000 loan This is powered by EarlySalary Realme will offer personal loans from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 100,000 digitally with very limited paper work Credit report will be updated three times every month In the beta lauch, the company will offer free credit report, personal loan, screen insurance, and business loans Realme will offer SIP, insurance, mutual funds, and Gold Realme Paisa explanation is here Realme X2 is a mid premium flagship smartphone It has super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor with a 4,000 mAh big battery it also comes with super linear speaker and smart amplifier the phone supports dual band network accelaration in 19 minutes, the device charges from 0 to 50 percent 30W fast charger fully charges the Realme X2 in just 75 minutes The Realme X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and the chipset is based on 8nm technology with Adreno 618 GPU 32MP selfie camera now supports selfie nightscape The ultra wide-angle video will support video recording with ultra video stabilization and real-time video bokeh Realme X2 also uses Samsung GW1 sensor with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a micro lens, and a potrait lens Realme X2 will be available in pearl green and the company calls it as Realme XT X 2 = Realme X2 Realme will also sell wireless charger in the coming days Nidhi Bhatia is on stage to introduce the Realme X2 Realme will separately sell a single bud and even the case One earbuds will be 4.2 grams It also support wireless charging The buds alone offer 3 hours of playback on a single charge and with the case, it can offer up to 17 hours it comes with a 12mm driver and it also supports wear detection it also has two microphones and it support noise cancellation There is also a dedicated latancy mode (204ms on AirPods) (120ms On Buds Air) Realme Buds wireless is powered by a custom R1 chipset that supports extreme low latency and both buds connected to the phone It supports Open-up auto connection Realme Buds Air -- Realme's first true wireless buds Sreehari -- Realme India product manager is on stage to launch the Realme Buds Air Realme buds wireless is one of the best selling wireless earphones in India It will be available for both individuals and SMEs it will offer lending, savings protection, payments, and financial tools Realme financial service is called as the realme Paysa in 2020, the company will launch IoT enabled products like fitness bands and smartwatches It also has smart mac address generator The company has added new features based on user feedback The company has shipped more than 15 million smartphones in India Realme is the fourth largest brand in India The company has launched phones that costs Rs. 6,000 and the price has gone up to Rs. 30,000 for the Realme X2 Pro This is the last launch of Realme in 2019 Mr, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India is on stage Realme Buds Air look almost identical to the AirPods with similar functionality. The Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is expected to cost a bit more than the standard version We might have to wait for a few more minutes Do you know that the Realme X2 is the third 64MP camera smartphone launching in India just from Realme. Realme X2 uses UFS 2.1 storage module and comes with a 30W fast charger in the retail box. Launch event is about to start. Expected products: Realme X2, Realme Buds Air

Best Mobiles in India