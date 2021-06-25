Realme Buds Q2 India Sale On June 30 At 12 PM; Better Than Competition? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has recently announced the Buds Q2 in India alongside the Narzo 30 5G and 4G models. The earbuds come as the successor of the Realme Buds Q with improved features. The first sale of the earbuds is scheduled for June 30 at 12 PM and can be purchased for Rs. 2,499 via Realme.com, Amazon, and leading retail stores. It comes in two color variants - Active Black and Calm Grey.

Realme Buds Q2: What Does Offer?

The Realme Buds Q2 comes with a perfect ear canal fit that claims to improve passive noise cancellation. It features a ​10mm Bass Boost driverand weighs just 45 grams including the charging case. The active noise cancellation (ANC) of the earbuds can block the noise of up to 25dB. For battery, the earbuds can last up to 20 hours with ANC on, 28 hours with ANC turned off. Further, it will offer three hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

The Realme Buds Q2 supports a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Moreover, the Buds Q2 also comes with Google fast pair support and smart touch control that lets you answer or hang the call and pause or play the music by double-tap. Other aspects include an R2 chip, Transparency Mode, dual-mic, and so on. Lastly, it also features 88ms Super Low Latency gaming mode and an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Q2: What's New?

The Realme Buds Q2 comes with multiple upgrades compared to the predecessor Buds Q. You get 28 hours battery life instead of 20 hours, USB-C port instead of micro USB 88ms Super Low Latency gaming mode that is 35 percent higher than the previous-gen and the ANC feature.

Realme Buds Q2: Better Than Competition?

Considering the features, we can say the Buds Q2 can definitely be a good pick for an asking price of Rs. 2,499. Getting ANC feature in this price range is quite difficult. Also, its in-ear design will help you to do a hassle-free workout. In this price range, the Buds Q can beat earbuds like the Boat Airdopes 281 Pro and the Lava Probuds.

