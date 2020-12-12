Realme Buds Q2 Spotted On FCC: Design, Battery Details Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Realme is all set to launch many new products, especially in audio products market segment. The talk is about the Realme Buds Q2, which is all set to be sometime soon. This pair of upcoming truly wireless earbuds is believed to be the successor of the Realme Buds Q. It has been spotted at the FCC certification database revealing a few details.

Realme Buds Q2 FCC Listing

Notably, the Realme Buds Q2 FCC listing has been spotted soon after the accessory was spotted on the Indonesia Telecom certification website. It has also shed light on the possible design and battery capacity of the accessory. As per the FCC listing, it looks like the pair of truly wireless earbuds will arrive with a similar design as its predecessor.

Detailing on the battery capacity, each earbud of the Realme Buds Q2 appear to be powered by a 40mAh battery. However, the battery capacity of the charging case of this pair of wireless earbuds remains to be known for now. Apart from its battery capacity, none of the other details of the earbuds are known for now.

The entire design of the alleged Realme Buds Q2 is not visible and a large part of the image has been covered with the Bluetooth Antenna representation. The little part that is visible makes us believe that the brand doesn't want to change the design strategy of the accessory.

Realme Buds Air 2 Details

In addition to the Realme Buds Q2, the company also appears to be working on another pair of wireless earbuds allegedly dubbed Realme Buds Air 2. This accessory was spotted at the FCC carrying the model number RMA2003. It was spotted with a oval-shaped charging case and a 400mAh battery powering it.

This certification listing showed the design of the charging case but not that of the earbuds. Given that the launch of these upcoming pairs of wireless earbuds could be imminent, we can expect more details to emerge sometime soon.

