Realme Buds To Be Available On Amazon: Price, Specifications

Even though Realme is very popular for its smartphones, it is foraying into many segments such as wireless earbuds, power banks, and smart bands. Now, it seems that the company wants its other products to be popular as its smartphones. The company has now announced that its recently launched Air Buds will be available on other platforms too. Realme said that its Buds Air true wireless will now be available on Amazon.

Besides, the company has announced the Realme X, C2, XT, and the 5 Pro will be available on the same platform. Earlier, these products were available on its website and Flipkart. The company launched these earbuds alongside the Realme X2 smartphone in December. Apart from that, Realme has launched its PaySa services in India.

Realme Buds Air True Wireless: Price, Features, And Specification

The newly launched earbuds are priced at Rs. 3,998 via Amazon and it is available three colors i. e yellow, black, and white. It comes with Super Low Latency gaming mode, LCP advanced multi-layer composite, and 12mm audio driver.

In addition, these earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.0, Dynamic Bass Boost which will improve bass reproduction. There's noise cancellation feature, LED lights, and it offers three hours of playback time.

Moreover, the case offers 15 hours of battery backup, USB Type- C at the bottom, and 10W wireless charging. It comes with auto-connect, touch controls, optical sensors, smart in-ear detection, and Goggle assistant support. It also has support for Google Fast Pair.

Realme To Provide Android 11 Update to These Smartphones

Meanwhile, Realme confirmed that its smartphones such as X series and its Pro series will be getting an update in the coming days.

In fact, its CMO for India Francis Wang intimated this through its official Twitter account. The tweet reads: "That is saying one Major update at least because we missed realme 1, c1 and u1. But it is not a common practice for every phone. X series will be definitely getting 2 Major updates."

