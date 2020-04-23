Realme Buds Wireless Pro Live Images Confirm USB Type-C Port News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the fast-growing smartphone brands that has ventured into various other product categories within a span of two years. Already, the company has launched a couple of products in the wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds categories. Now, it seems to be working on a new pair of wireless headphones allegedly dubbed Realme Buds Wireless Pro.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Realme is expanding its audio portfolio slowly with a slew of options available in every price category. Its audio products range from the neckband-style Realme Buds Wireless and Buds Air true wireless earbuds.

Well, the images of the Realme Buds Wireless Pro have been spotted on the NCC certification suggesting that this new pair of earphones is all set to be launched sometime soon. Previously, we have already come across reports that the company is working on a couple of other products such as Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Air Neo.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro NCC Listing

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is said to be a premium version of the original Realme Buds Wireless earphones that was launched last year. While there is no clarity regarding when the Pro variant could be launched, the earphones has received clearance from Taiwan's NCC certification database, claims MySmartPrice. And, the listing reveals some live images of the upcoming pair of wireless earphones.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro images show that the design is quite similar to that of the original pair of earphones launched by the company previously. It appears to have a sleeker design and a USB Type-C port as well. The original Realme Buds Wireless earphones came with a microUSB port and was criticized for the same.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro Design

Talking about the design, the live images of the Realme Buds Wireless Pro shows that it will have a neckband design in the company's iconic black and yellow color scheme much like the previous offering. And, the Pro suffix in its name makes us believe that this pair of earphones will have some premium features including fast-charging, better battery performance, improved audio quality, and water-resistance among other aspects.

We can expect the upcoming Realme earphones to be launched in India sometime in the coming months as the previous generation model was also launched here. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Realme regarding the same.

