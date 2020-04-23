Just In
- 9 min ago Lyrid Meteor Shower Entertaining Stargazers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
-
- 26 min ago Now Get 102GB 4G Data And 1000 Minutes For Calling Free From Reliance Jio
- 56 min ago Google Detects 18 Million COVID-19 Related Phishing Gmail Messages Every Day
- 1 hr ago Netflix Plans To Increase Its Subscriber Base; Working Hard To Attract Users In India
Don't Miss
- Movies Alaya F REVEALS She Suffered Third Degree Burn On Her Leg Before Jawaani Jaaneman Shoot Began
- Sports Women's Euro 2021 moved to 2022 to avoid clash with rearranged men's tournament
- Automobiles Coronavirus Pandemic: Bridgestone Tyres India Come Out In Support Of COVID-19 Warriors
- Lifestyle Venky Mama Actress Payal Rajput Makes Our Jaws Drop With Her Newspaper-Made Dress
- News 'Cheap politics': BJP on Sonia Gandhi's remarks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
- Finance This Year Submit Form 15G/15H To Avoid TDS On Dividends Earned
- Education Why Civil Services Day Is Celebrated On April 21?
Realme Buds Wireless Pro Live Images Confirm USB Type-C Port
Realme is one of the fast-growing smartphone brands that has ventured into various other product categories within a span of two years. Already, the company has launched a couple of products in the wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds categories. Now, it seems to be working on a new pair of wireless headphones allegedly dubbed Realme Buds Wireless Pro.
It won't be an exaggeration to say that Realme is expanding its audio portfolio slowly with a slew of options available in every price category. Its audio products range from the neckband-style Realme Buds Wireless and Buds Air true wireless earbuds.
Well, the images of the Realme Buds Wireless Pro have been spotted on the NCC certification suggesting that this new pair of earphones is all set to be launched sometime soon. Previously, we have already come across reports that the company is working on a couple of other products such as Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Air Neo.
Realme Buds Wireless Pro NCC Listing
The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is said to be a premium version of the original Realme Buds Wireless earphones that was launched last year. While there is no clarity regarding when the Pro variant could be launched, the earphones has received clearance from Taiwan's NCC certification database, claims MySmartPrice. And, the listing reveals some live images of the upcoming pair of wireless earphones.
The Realme Buds Wireless Pro images show that the design is quite similar to that of the original pair of earphones launched by the company previously. It appears to have a sleeker design and a USB Type-C port as well. The original Realme Buds Wireless earphones came with a microUSB port and was criticized for the same.
Realme Buds Wireless Pro Design
Talking about the design, the live images of the Realme Buds Wireless Pro shows that it will have a neckband design in the company's iconic black and yellow color scheme much like the previous offering. And, the Pro suffix in its name makes us believe that this pair of earphones will have some premium features including fast-charging, better battery performance, improved audio quality, and water-resistance among other aspects.
We can expect the upcoming Realme earphones to be launched in India sometime in the coming months as the previous generation model was also launched here. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Realme regarding the same.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,615
-
45,900
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
23,780
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999