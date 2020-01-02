ENGLISH

    Realme Buds Air To Go On Sale On January 3: Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Realme recently launched wireless earbuds in India which will be made available from tomorrow (January 3) at 12:00 PM. These earbuds are the first attempt by the company to give a tough competition to established brands such as Samsung and Apple.

    Realme Buds Air To Go On Sale On January 3

     

    Realme Ear Buds: Sale, Price, Features, And Specification

    The newly launched earbuds are available in three colors i.e Black, White, and Yellow. The earbuds will be available through Flipkart and Realme.com at Rs. 3,999.

    Talking about the specification, the company has launched earbuds with many features. The earbuds feature a custom R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0. In fact, the company has mentioned earlier, these chips offer "Super Low Latency" gaming mode. In addition, Realme claims that it provides good battery and accessible smart controls. The earbuds come with 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

    The company is also providing a Dynamic Bass Boost solution for good bass reproduction. It also features noise cancellation and LED lights which helps you to indicate real-time charging. Furthermore, it supports Type-C charging and offers three hours of playback time. Besides, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup.

    It comes with 10W wireless charging, smart in-ear detection, built-in Google Assistant support, auto-connect, optical sensor, and Google Fast Pair support. The company has also announced the launch of the X2 smartphone. The newly launched smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and 64MP quad-camera.

    On the other hand, the company is planning to launch an X50 5G phone in China on January 7. The company has also come up with a new poster that shows the front side of the upcoming smartphone. The poster has been posted on the Weibo. Apart from launching the X50 5G smartphone, the company is likely to launch the Lite edition of the smartphone.

    Read More About: realme
    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
