Just In
- 1 hr ago Gionee M15 With Helio G90 SoC Goes Official; When Can We Expect India Launch?
- 2 hrs ago Actress Juhi Chawla Files Lawsuit Against 5G Trials; Urges “Efficient Research” Before Deployment
- 3 hrs ago Twitter Pauses Account Verification Request Within a Week Of Relaunch; What's The Reason?
- 4 hrs ago Xiaomi 200W HyperCharge To Fully Charge Smartphone In Just 8 Minutes
Don't Miss
- Sports Afghanistan sack Asghar Afghan as Test captain; appoint Hashmatullah Shahidi as new Test and ODI skipper
- Automobiles Lexus LC Convertible Frozen To Minus 18 Degrees In Industrial Freezer; Works Perfectly Afterward
- News AirAsia India extends free cancellation, reschedule facility in lockdown-hit states
- Movies Former Model Accuses Jackky Bhagnani And 8 Others Of Rape And Molestation; FIR Filed
- Finance Crypto Trading In India: RBI Asks Banks To Perform Customer Due Diligence
- Lifestyle Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton Inspires Us With Her Pink And Blue Formal Outfits
- Education Ministry Of Education Introduces YUVA Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In June
These Upcoming Realme Smartphones Are Expected To Be Launched In 2020
After registering as the most reliable budget phone provider in 2019, Realme is all set to release its new handsets sometime in 2020. While the brand has first time launched its high-end device called Realme X2 Pro, we could expect furthermore high-end devices from the makers with really amazing features. Check a list of a few Realme phones below.
The users have already seen the brand's Realme U1 handset, and now the company is gearing to launch its U2 smartphone. It is an upgraded model than its predecessor. Realme X2 Pro will ship with 50W Super VOOC charging technology which will refuel your battery in just minutes.
Realme X Pro is another device that will make its way in the coming days. And, the handset will get powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM.
Realme 6 could come with a quad rear camera setup including 48MP primary lens. Realme X50 is going to be the brand's first device to support dual 5G mode. It will come with dual selfie cameras and a narrow bezel display. Read on to know more specs about these enlisted smartphones.
Realme U2
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS dew drop notch display with an FHD+ screen
- a 32MP selfie camera
- a 13 MP and a 2MP secondary camera
- a Snapdragon 710 chipset
- Android 9.0 Pie
Realme XT Pro
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.4 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- Octa core
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
- 64+8+2+2 MP Rear camera
- a 32 MP Front Camera
- a 4000 mAh battery
Realme C3
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.4 inch screen
- 13MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Octa core
- 3/4GB RAM
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
Realme X Pro
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Screen
- Snapdragon 855
- 64 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Camera
- 6 GB RAM
- 4000 mAh Battery
Realme 6
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Screen
- Snapdragon 710
- 4 GB RAM
- 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- 4200 mAh battery
Realme 5i
Rumored/Expected Specs
- 6.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- 3 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera
- 13 MP front camera
- 5000 mAh Battery
Realme X50 Lite
Rumored/Expected Specs
- a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display that gets a bezel-less waterdrop notch finish
- 16MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP lenses
- powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset
- a Li-ion battery of 5000mAh capacity
Realme X50
Rumored/Expected Specs
- 6.44 inches Screen
- 6 GB RAM
- 60 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad camera
- 32 MP + 8 MP Dual Front camera
- 4500 mAh Battery
Realme 6 Pro
Rumored/Expected Specs
- a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display
- 64MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP lenses camera
- a 20MP front camera
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset
- Li-ion battery having 4500 mAh capacity
Realme X3 Pro
Rumored/Expected Specs
- a 6.5-inch full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) super AMOLED fluid display
- 108MP rear camera
- 14GB RAM
- SoC 865, 120Hz processor
- a battery of 5,000 mAh
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119