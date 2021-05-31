ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These Upcoming Realme Smartphones Are Expected To Be Launched In 2020

    By
    |

    After registering as the most reliable budget phone provider in 2019, Realme is all set to release its new handsets sometime in 2020. While the brand has first time launched its high-end device called Realme X2 Pro, we could expect furthermore high-end devices from the makers with really amazing features. Check a list of a few Realme phones below.

     

    Upcoming Rumored Realme Smartphones

    The users have already seen the brand's Realme U1 handset, and now the company is gearing to launch its U2 smartphone. It is an upgraded model than its predecessor. Realme X2 Pro will ship with 50W Super VOOC charging technology which will refuel your battery in just minutes.

    Realme X Pro is another device that will make its way in the coming days. And, the handset will get powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM.

    Realme 6 could come with a quad rear camera setup including 48MP primary lens. Realme X50 is going to be the brand's first device to support dual 5G mode. It will come with dual selfie cameras and a narrow bezel display. Read on to know more specs about these enlisted smartphones.

    Realme U2
     

    Realme U2

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch IPS dew drop notch display with an FHD+ screen
    • a 32MP selfie camera
    • a 13 MP and a 2MP secondary camera
    • a Snapdragon 710 chipset
    • Android 9.0 Pie
    Realme XT Pro

    Realme XT Pro

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches AMOLED Screen
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Octa core
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
    • 64+8+2+2 MP Rear camera
    • a 32 MP Front Camera
    • a 4000 mAh battery
    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • 6.4 inch screen
    • 13MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • Octa core
    • 3/4GB RAM
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4000 mAh Battery
    Realme X Pro

    Realme X Pro

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches Screen
    • Snapdragon 855
    • 64 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Camera
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 4000 mAh Battery
    Realme 6

    Realme 6

    Rumored/Expected Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches Screen
    • Snapdragon 710
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 20 MP Front Camera
    • 4200 mAh battery
    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    Rumored/Expected Specs

    • 6.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera
    • 13 MP front camera
    • 5000 mAh Battery
    Realme X50 Lite

    Realme X50 Lite

    Rumored/Expected Specs

    • a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display that gets a bezel-less waterdrop notch finish
    • 16MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP lenses
    • powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset
    • a Li-ion battery of 5000mAh capacity
    Realme X50

    Realme X50

    Rumored/Expected Specs

    • 6.44 inches Screen
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 60 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad camera
    • 32 MP + 8 MP Dual Front camera
    • 4500 mAh Battery
    Realme 6 Pro

    Realme 6 Pro

    Rumored/Expected Specs

    • a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display
    • 64MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP lenses camera
    • a 20MP front camera
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset
    • Li-ion battery having 4500 mAh capacity
    Realme X3 Pro

    Realme X3 Pro

    Rumored/Expected Specs

    • a 6.5-inch full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) super AMOLED fluid display
    • 108MP rear camera
    • 14GB RAM
    • SoC 865, 120Hz processor
    • a battery of 5,000 mAh

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X