These Upcoming Realme Smartphones Are Expected To Be Launched In 2020

The users have already seen the brand's Realme U1 handset, and now the company is gearing to launch its U2 smartphone. It is an upgraded model than its predecessor. Realme X2 Pro will ship with 50W Super VOOC charging technology which will refuel your battery in just minutes.

Realme X Pro is another device that will make its way in the coming days. And, the handset will get powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM.

Realme 6 could come with a quad rear camera setup including 48MP primary lens. Realme X50 is going to be the brand's first device to support dual 5G mode. It will come with dual selfie cameras and a narrow bezel display. Read on to know more specs about these enlisted smartphones.

Realme U2

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS dew drop notch display with an FHD+ screen

a 32MP selfie camera

a 13 MP and a 2MP secondary camera

a Snapdragon 710 chipset

Android 9.0 Pie

Realme XT Pro

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

6.4 inches AMOLED Screen

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Octa core

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset

64+8+2+2 MP Rear camera

a 32 MP Front Camera

a 4000 mAh battery

Realme C3

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

6.4 inch screen

13MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Octa core

3/4GB RAM

13MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

Realme X Pro

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

6.5 inches Screen

Snapdragon 855

64 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Camera

6 GB RAM

4000 mAh Battery

Realme 6

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

6.4 inches Screen

Snapdragon 710

4 GB RAM

48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Rear Camera

20 MP Front Camera

4200 mAh battery

Realme 5i

Rumored/Expected Specs

6.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen

Android v9.0 (Pie)

3 GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera

13 MP front camera

5000 mAh Battery

Realme X50 Lite

Rumored/Expected Specs

a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display that gets a bezel-less waterdrop notch finish

16MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP lenses

powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset

a Li-ion battery of 5000mAh capacity

Realme X50

Rumored/Expected Specs

6.44 inches Screen

6 GB RAM

60 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad camera

32 MP + 8 MP Dual Front camera

4500 mAh Battery

Realme 6 Pro

Rumored/Expected Specs

a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display

64MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP lenses camera

a 20MP front camera

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset

Li-ion battery having 4500 mAh capacity

Realme X3 Pro

Rumored/Expected Specs