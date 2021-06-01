ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best 48MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 In India

    Smartphones with 48MP primary camera lenses are available in abundance in the Indian market. When the idea of a 48MP rear camera came into light, the prices of these camera-typed devices touched the zenith. But with the passage of time, and while the smartphone makers have been advancing towards adopting a 108MP rear sensor on a large scale to the upcoming phones, the price tags of a few 48MP based devices now make to the most Rs. 15,000.

     

    Best 48MP Rear Camera Smartphones

    The striking part of a 48MP camera smartphone is it offers richer images even in low-lighting regions with an exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine.

    Its image stabilization mode and super night mode works in perfect sync, turning your optics department to a premium level. Some phones in the list come with 3D TOF along with 48MP which together offers striking images and videos.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM

    OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO F11

    OPPO F11

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera +
    • 5MP secondary camera with 1.12um pixel size
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4020mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 712 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 16MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4035 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    MRP: Rs. 13,285
    Key Specs

    • 6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • USB Type-C
    • 4030 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery

    X