Buying Guide: Best 48MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 In India
Smartphones with 48MP primary camera lenses are available in abundance in the Indian market. When the idea of a 48MP rear camera came into light, the prices of these camera-typed devices touched the zenith. But with the passage of time, and while the smartphone makers have been advancing towards adopting a 108MP rear sensor on a large scale to the upcoming phones, the price tags of a few 48MP based devices now make to the most Rs. 15,000.
The striking part of a 48MP camera smartphone is it offers richer images even in low-lighting regions with an exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine.
Its image stabilization mode and super night mode works in perfect sync, turning your optics department to a premium level. Some phones in the list come with 3D TOF along with 48MP which together offers striking images and videos.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F11
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera +
- 5MP secondary camera with 1.12um pixel size
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme 5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 712 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4035 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
MRP: Rs. 13,285
Key Specs
- 6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- USB Type-C
- 4030 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
