Buying Guide: Best 48MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 In India

The striking part of a 48MP camera smartphone is it offers richer images even in low-lighting regions with an exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine.

Its image stabilization mode and super night mode works in perfect sync, turning your optics department to a premium level. Some phones in the list come with 3D TOF along with 48MP which together offers striking images and videos.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO A9 2020 4GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO F11

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera +

5MP secondary camera with 1.12um pixel size

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 712 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4035 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi A3

MRP: Rs. 13,285

Key Specs

6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs