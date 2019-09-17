Vivo Triple Rear Camera Smartphones To Buy In India

ENGLISH

    Vivo has currently unwrapped its flagship Nex 3 series lineup at an event, in China. And, these handsets are likely to hit the Indian market very soon. Having said that, you won't have to feel disappointed. As there are several other Vivo smartphones which you can look forward to purchasing. The key aspect of these handsets is triple rear cameras.

    Vivo Triple Rear Camera Smartphones Available In India
     

    These handsets can be seen with up to 48MP primary rear sensors, which along with depth and telephoto sensors offers outstanding images.

    These devices can also shoot 4K videos and they support EIS which adds some level of stability to such videos. The cameras of these devices are AI-based and come with several amazing modes which help in capturing desired images.

    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x

    MRP: Rs. 16,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo S1
     

    Vivo S1

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
    • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP ++ 8MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
    Vivo Y12

    Vivo Y12

    MRP: Rs. 12,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y15 2019

    Vivo Y15 2019

    MRP: Rs. 12,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo V15 Pro

    Vivo V15 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 23,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    Vivo Y17

    Vivo Y17

    MRP: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo V15

    Vivo V15

    MRP: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
