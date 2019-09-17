Vivo Triple Rear Camera Smartphones To Buy In India

These handsets can be seen with up to 48MP primary rear sensors, which along with depth and telephoto sensors offers outstanding images.

These devices can also shoot 4K videos and they support EIS which adds some level of stability to such videos. The cameras of these devices are AI-based and come with several amazing modes which help in capturing desired images.

Vivo Z1x

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo S1

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP ++ 8MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Vivo Z1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging

Vivo Y12

MRP: Rs. 12,490

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y15 2019

MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo V15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 23,990

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Vivo Y17

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo V15

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs