ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide: Best 32MP Selfie Camera Smartphones Available In India

    By
    |

    The list that we have mentioned comprises some of the best 32MP front camera-based smartphones. And, you can look forward to buying these devices in India while availing some lucrative deals. To provide the users with the highest camera features at cheaper price options, the makers have been designing such handsets.

    Best 32MP Front Camera Smartphones
     

    The Xiaomi Mi A3 is the first device on the list. Its 32MP selfie snapper is AI-based. Coming with features like AI Beautify, AI Portrait Mode, and Palm Shutter, the handset offers rich and clear images.

    The aforesaid camera features can further be seen in a few more enlisted devices. Even the cameras of these handsets are capable of offering selfie shots with reduced noise in darker regions.

    Besides, these snappers can also be seen with an LED flash which helps in capturing scintillating images.

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    MRP: Rs. 14,398
    Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3
    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
    Vivo V15 Pro
     

    Vivo V15 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 23,990
    Best Price Of Vivo V15 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 3700 MAh Battery
    Lenovo Z6 Pro

    Lenovo Z6 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 33,999
    Best Price Of Lenovo Z6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP super video camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Huawei P30 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 19,990
    Best Price Of Huawei P30 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
    • 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
    Vivo Z1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 14,990
    Best Price Of Vivo Z1 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
    Vivo S1

    Vivo S1

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Best Price Of Vivo S1
    Key Specs

    • 6.38Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Helio P65 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x

    MRP: Rs. 16,990
    Best Price Of Vivo Z1x
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A70

    MRP: Rs. 28,990
    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A70
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo V15 Pro

    Vivo V15 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 23,990
    Best Price Of Vivo V15 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 3700 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    MRP: Rs. 11,760
    Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Y3
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A80

    MRP: Rs. 38,699
    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A80
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
    Honor 20i

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Best Price Of Honor 20i
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
    Infinix S4

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Best Price Of Infinix S4
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Tecno Phantom 9

    Tecno Phantom 9

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Best Price Of Tecno Phantom 9
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Honor 20

    Honor 20

    MRP: Rs. 32,999
    Best Price Of Honor 20
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
    • 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
    • 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue