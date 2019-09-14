Buying Guide: Best 32MP Selfie Camera Smartphones Available In India

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is the first device on the list. Its 32MP selfie snapper is AI-based. Coming with features like AI Beautify, AI Portrait Mode, and Palm Shutter, the handset offers rich and clear images.

The aforesaid camera features can further be seen in a few more enlisted devices. Even the cameras of these handsets are capable of offering selfie shots with reduced noise in darker regions.



Besides, these snappers can also be seen with an LED flash which helps in capturing scintillating images.

MRP: Rs. 14,398

Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

Vivo V15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 23,990

Best Price Of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

3700 MAh Battery

Lenovo Z6 Pro

MRP: Rs. 33,999

Best Price Of Lenovo Z6 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP super video camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Best Price Of Huawei P30 Lite

Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Best Price Of Vivo Z1 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging

Vivo S1

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Best Price Of Vivo S1

Key Specs

6.38Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display

Octa-Core Helio P65 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

4500 MAh Battery

Vivo Z1x

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Best Price Of Vivo Z1x

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery

MRP: Rs. 28,990

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

MRP: Rs. 11,760

Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

MRP: Rs. 38,699

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A80

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Best Price Of Honor 20i

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Best Price Of Infinix S4

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Tecno Phantom 9

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Best Price Of Tecno Phantom 9

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB microSD

Dual SIM

HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Honor 20

MRP: Rs. 32,999

Best Price Of Honor 20

Key Specs