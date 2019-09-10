Just In
- 54 min ago OnePlus TV Teased With Kevlar Back Finish Ahead Of Official Launch
-
- 1 hr ago Wings Switch Wireless Neckband Review: Value For Money Deal
- 2 hrs ago Oppo A9 (2020) With 48 MP Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM To Hit Indian Market On September 16
- 2 hrs ago Alcatel 3T 10 Tablet Launched At Rs. 9,999 In India: Specifications, Offers
Don't Miss
- Movies Sudeep Lost A Lot Of Hair & Had Severe Mood Swings Preparing For His Wrestler's Role In Pailwaan
- Lifestyle Rakul Preet Singh Gives Us Picture-Perfect Moments With Black Sari And Pink Draped Gown
- Automobiles Truck Drivers To Be Fined Rs 2,000 If Found Wearing Lungi & Baniyan While Driving In Uttar Pradesh
- Sports Hanuma Vihari credits Ravi Shastri for the improvement in batting
- News Congress star face Urmila Matondkar quits party
- Finance Railways To Recharge Phones On Using Plastic Bottle Crushers At Stations
- Education RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019 Likely To Be Announced Anytime Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Buying Guide: Best Triple Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
With each passing day, we get to see upgrades in the camera section of smartphones. While a few smartphones are launched with penta rear camera lens, there are some concept phones which hint at adopting up to three primary sensors along with other cameras at the rear. With such a technical uplift, triple camera-based smartphones seem no longer rare. And, they can even be availed at a price of Rs. 15,000.
The devices in the list can be seen with triple rear camera modules. These phones sport up to 48MP primary sensors along with ultra-wide-angle lens and depth sensors, which together offers outstanding images and videos.
The cameras of some of these handsets are based on AI Portrait Framing, which lets you capture images and videos with a perfect ratio.
A couple of smartphone's' ultra-wide lens offers four times the scene while capturing videos. And, with enhanced video stabilization feature, these captured videos remain noise-free.
MRP: Rs. 14,490
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
MRP: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 8
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y15 2019
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y12
MRP: Rs. 12,490
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Action
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 10W charging
Vivo Y17
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 20i
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
LG W30
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Micro-USB
- 4000mAh Battery
HTC Wildfire X
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP camera+ 5MP depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) built-in battery
Tecno Phantom 9
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB microSD
- Dual SIM
- HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
MRP: Rs. 13,994
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
83,000
-
17,990
-
13,899
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,995
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,149
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790