Xiaomi Smartphones With 48MP Rear Cameras Available In India Right Now
The camera configuration is one of the most celebrated aspects, a user considers before buying a smartphone. The innovative ideas have often led our makers to design more powerful camera sensors. While the users are awestruck on seeing a couple of premium smartphones with as much as 64MP primary rear sensors, some budget-lovers are happier to have 48MP-based smartphones.
We have shared a list of a few Xiaomi smartphones that house up to triple rear camera setup, including 48MP primary rear sensors. These sensors together with ultra-wide secondary sensors and 3D ToF or some other sensors produces ultra-classy videos and images. These phones' have camera is also capable of producing 4K videos, which you can edit after following given different camera modes and functions.
In short, on having either of the enlisted Xiaomi phones, you will surely have DSLR-like photography experience.
Xiaomi Mi A3
MRP: Rs. 16,840
Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
MRP: Rs. 27,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20
MRP: Rs. 21,999
Best Price Of Redmi K20
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera +5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Best Price Of Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
