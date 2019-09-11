Just In
Best Premium Smartphones With Triple Cameras To Buy In India
The upcoming smartphones might take mobile photography to another highest level with the incorporation of multiple rear sensors. As of now, we have been consistently seeing smartphones with at least triple camera lens. Some of these three rear camera-based smartphones have been listed below, which you can avail with offers across a couple of online retailers.
These premium handsets can be seen with 48MP primary sensors, ultra-wide sensors, and depth camera lens, which together generate vivid images and videos. With several modes, filters, and functions including Live Focus and Scene Optimizer, these cameras are fun to use.
The list has the exceptional Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition smartphone, whose ultra-wide lens provides ten times closer look of the scene on capturing images and videos.
OnePlus 7 Pro (MRP: Rs. 52,999)
Best Price Of OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (MRP: Rs. 69,999)
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (MRP: Rs. 73,900)
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A80 (MRP: Rs. 52,000)
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A80
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition (MRP: Rs. 49,990)
Best Price Of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro (MRP: Rs. 69,990)
Best Price Of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
LG V40 ThinQ (MRP: Rs. 51,000)
Best Price Of LG V40 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (MRP: Rs 30,999)
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit (HBM) / 430nit (Typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, 8MP 1/4″ OV8856 telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture for 2x loss-less zoom, 13MP 1/3″ Samsung S5K3L6 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
