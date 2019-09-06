Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India Right Now (September, 2019)

These devices can be seen either with AMOLED or QHD+ displays with a magnified resolution. These handsets also support in-display, rear-mounted or side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

And, they also feature a pop-up camera lens located either centrally or slightly drifted from the center. Besides, these handsets come with the latest camera modes and functions, making cameras more fun to use. Lastly, they are also upgraded with a Bluetooth 5 connectivity option.

Samsung Galaxy A80

MRP: Rs. 38,699

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A80

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

MRP: Rs. 27,999

Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Nokia 9 Pureview

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Best Price Of Nokia 9 Pureview

Key Specs

5.99 inch 2K POLED Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM

128GB On-Board Storage

12MP Penta Camera Setup

20MP Front Facing Camera

Qi Wireless Charging

3 Microphones

Single Speaker With Smart Amp

3260 MAh Battery

Nubia Red Magic 3

MRP: Rs. 35,9999

Best Price Of Nubia Red Magic 3

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Asus 6Z

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Best Price Of Asus 6Z

Key Specs

6.46 Inch FHD LCD Display

2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64GB/128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 48MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

5-Magnet Stereo Speaker

5000mAh Battery

OPPO Reno 2Z

MRP: Rs. 29,990

Best Price Of OPPO Reno 2Z

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Portrait Lens with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh bat tery

Honor 20

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Best Price Of Honor 20

Key Specs

6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

8GB RAM 256GB ROM

48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

MRP: Rs. 39,990

Best Price Of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

OnePlus 7 256GB

MRP: Rs. 37,999

Best Price Of OnePlus 7 256GB

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Google Pixel 3A XL

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Best Price Of Google Pixel 3A XL

Key Specs

6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery

OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 48,999

Best Price Of OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Huawei P30 Pro

MRP: Rs. 71,990

Best Price Of Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Apple iPhone Xs

MRP: Rs 99,900

Best Price Of iPhone Xs

Key Specs

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication3

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

Apple iPhone Xs MAX

MRP: Rs 12,4000

Best Price Of iPhone Xs MAX

Key Specs