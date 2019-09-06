Just In
Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India Right Now (September, 2019)
The year 2019 has been great for premium category phones, so far. The latest inclusions to this category are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus handsets. To give a proper idea, we have shared a listing of some high-end phones. A few enlisted smartphones feature up to quad rear cameras with 10 times zooming capability, beefy batteries with advanced fast as well as reverse charging technologies, 3.5mm headphone jacks, and Snapdragon 855 and 855 Plus chipsets.
These devices can be seen either with AMOLED or QHD+ displays with a magnified resolution. These handsets also support in-display, rear-mounted or side-mounted fingerprint sensors.
And, they also feature a pop-up camera lens located either centrally or slightly drifted from the center. Besides, these handsets come with the latest camera modes and functions, making cameras more fun to use. Lastly, they are also upgraded with a Bluetooth 5 connectivity option.
Samsung Galaxy A80
MRP: Rs. 38,699
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A80
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
MRP: Rs. 27,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Nokia 9 Pureview
MRP: Rs. 49,999
Best Price Of Nokia 9 Pureview
Key Specs
- 5.99 inch 2K POLED Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP Penta Camera Setup
- 20MP Front Facing Camera
- Qi Wireless Charging
- 3 Microphones
- Single Speaker With Smart Amp
- 3260 MAh Battery
Nubia Red Magic 3
MRP: Rs. 35,9999
Best Price Of Nubia Red Magic 3
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Asus 6Z
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Best Price Of Asus 6Z
Key Specs
- 6.46 Inch FHD LCD Display
- 2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64GB/128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 48MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 5-Magnet Stereo Speaker
- 5000mAh Battery
OPPO Reno 2Z
MRP: Rs. 29,990
Best Price Of OPPO Reno 2Z
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Portrait Lens with f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 20
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Best Price Of Honor 20
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
MRP: Rs. 39,990
Best Price Of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
OnePlus 7 256GB
MRP: Rs. 37,999
Best Price Of OnePlus 7 256GB
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Google Pixel 3A XL
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Best Price Of Google Pixel 3A XL
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3700mAh Battery
OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 48,999
Best Price Of OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei P30 Pro
MRP: Rs. 71,990
Best Price Of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone Xs
MRP: Rs 99,900
Best Price Of iPhone Xs
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1
- IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2
- 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication3
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
- iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
Apple iPhone Xs MAX
MRP: Rs 12,4000
Best Price Of iPhone Xs MAX
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
- IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
- iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
