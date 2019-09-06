Just In
These Are High Resolution Selfie Camera Smartphones In India Right Now
It is out of the cutthroat challenge that the smartphone makers seem engaged in designing high megapixel front cameras. And, recently we have seen quite many of these phones in the Indian market. In case you have missed, find out some of them in the list added below.
These phones can be seen either with dual selfie cameras or single powerful camera sensors. While, a couple of them house pop-up snappers that cover wider groups of people or objects, redefining selfies in much better ways.
The cameras of a few of these mobile phones feature Quad Pixel technology, that helps to capture selfie shots with reduced noise in both bright and darker regions.
Even these front snappers are guided with dual-LED flash, which further turns your selfies scintillating.
Honor 20 (32MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.26 inch Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- 48MP + 2MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 Processor
- 3750 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A80 (48MP Front / Rear cameras)
MRP: Rs 38,699
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
Asus 6Z (48MP + 13MP Dual Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 31,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM (32MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 23,990
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Mi A3 (32MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 14,395
Key Specs
- 6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- USB Type-C
- 4030 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (20MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 (20MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Honor View 20 (25MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 23,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 256GB (20MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Vision (25MP Front Camera)
MRP: Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
