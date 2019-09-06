These Are High Resolution Selfie Camera Smartphones In India Right Now

These phones can be seen either with dual selfie cameras or single powerful camera sensors. While, a couple of them house pop-up snappers that cover wider groups of people or objects, redefining selfies in much better ways.

The cameras of a few of these mobile phones feature Quad Pixel technology, that helps to capture selfie shots with reduced noise in both bright and darker regions.

Even these front snappers are guided with dual-LED flash, which further turns your selfies scintillating.

Honor 20 (32MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 29,999

Key Specs



6.26 inch Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

48MP + 2MP + 16MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

HiSilicon Kirin 980 Processor

3750 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A80 (48MP Front / Rear cameras)

MRP: Rs 38,699

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

+ 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

Asus 6Z (48MP + 13MP Dual Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 31,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM (32MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 23,990

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Mi A3 (32MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 14,395

Key Specs

6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (20MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 27,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi K20 (20MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 21,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

Honor View 20 (25MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 23,990

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera and TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 256GB (20MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 39,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Vision (25MP Front Camera)

MRP: Rs 16,999

Key Specs