Buying Guide – Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy In September 2019

These user-friendly devices have as much as 48MP primary rear sensors, massive backups with fast charging technologies, powerful chipsets, bigger RAM options, massive internal storages, and powerful front snappers.

A few of them come equipped with AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1080p. Some of these devices are upgraded with Bluetooth 5 network options.

Besides, a couple of these phones can be seen with pop-up cameras either mounted at the center or towards the side-end of the displays.

Vivo S1

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Motorola One Vision

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Realme X

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

MRP: Rs. 18,490

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

OPPO K3

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi A3

MRP: Rs. 13,779

Key Specs

6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M40

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M30

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Realme 3 Pro

MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery

Realme 3i

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K20

MRP: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs