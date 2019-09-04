Just In
Buying Guide – Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy In September 2019
The ongoing month has several launching events. Out of these, the biggest one is IFA 2019 that is scheduled for September 5. At the event, you can expect several new smartphones and other electronic products launches. While users can expect some mid-range phones at the event, they can look forward to buying a few already launched mid-range devices.
These user-friendly devices have as much as 48MP primary rear sensors, massive backups with fast charging technologies, powerful chipsets, bigger RAM options, massive internal storages, and powerful front snappers.
A few of them come equipped with AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1080p. Some of these devices are upgraded with Bluetooth 5 network options.
Besides, a couple of these phones can be seen with pop-up cameras either mounted at the center or towards the side-end of the displays.
Vivo S1
MRP: Rs. 17,990
Best Price Of Vivo S1
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Motorola One Vision
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Best Price Of Motorola One Vision
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
Realme X
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Best Price Of Realme X
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
MRP: Rs. 18,490
Best Price Of Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
OPPO K3
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Best Price Of Oppo K3
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
MRP: Rs. 13,779
Best Price Of Xiaomi Mi A3
Key Specs
- 6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- USB Type-C
- 4030 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Realme 3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Best Price Of Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Realme 3i
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Best Price Of Realme 3i
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20
MRP: Rs. 21,999
Best Price Of Xiaomi Redmi K20
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
