Buying Guide – Best Pop-Up Camera Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 25,000

The smartphone makers have taken camera specs to a next level with the implementation of pop-up camera modules in the handsets. While some devices feature pop-up sensors at the center, a couple of other handsets have it mounted away from the middle. With this type of camera configuration, the users will capture shots of a wider group of people without having to hamper with the screen symmetry. Check some smartphones with the so-called camera design in the list which are priced under Rs. 25,000.
With a pop-up camera, your phone will offer a truly bezel-less display. The sensor immediately retracts after witnessing a drop. It comes with an anti-dust mechanism, which prevents the screen from the accumulation of dust and dirt. Due to which, you get clearer images and videos with the best autofocus result.
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
MRP: Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 8MP + 2-megapixel rear camera
- 16MP pop-up front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme X
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging
OPPO K3
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
OPPO F11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,659
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
