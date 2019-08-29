Buying Guide – Best Pop-Up Camera Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 25,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The smartphone makers have taken camera specs to a next level with the implementation of pop-up camera modules in the handsets. While some devices feature pop-up sensors at the center, a couple of other handsets have it mounted away from the middle. With this type of camera configuration, the users will capture shots of a wider group of people without having to hamper with the screen symmetry. Check some smartphones with the so-called camera design in the list which are priced under Rs. 25,000.

With a pop-up camera, your phone will offer a truly bezel-less display. The sensor immediately retracts after witnessing a drop. It comes with an anti-dust mechanism, which prevents the screen from the accumulation of dust and dirt. Due to which, you get clearer images and videos with the best autofocus result.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 MRP: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2-megapixel rear camera

16MP pop-up front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Realme X MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging OPPO K3 MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery OPPO F11 Pro MRP: Rs. 19,659

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

