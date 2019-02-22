Top ten smartphones in India with water-drop notch display Features oi-Harish Kumar

Here are the top ten smartphones with a premium water-drop notch display design. Compared to the other smartphones, these devices offer higher screen to body ratio with an all-display design, offering an immersive gaming and multimedia consumption experience.

The notched displays have their own benefits. It offers an improvement in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display, by enhancing the display section. With teardrop(dewdrop) notch there is a further increase in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display. Some other advantages of notch display include- It offers an ability to retain the display space on either side of it, for information such as date, battery statistics and more, and for apps.

The notch makes optimal use of the abandoned space. While there are some devices which have still not adopted such design. The prime reason is their apps are still not compatible with notched displays. Due to which users won't be able to see any video in full view panorama. It is quite understandable that few of them may come up with more advanced specs in the coming days.

Vivo V11 Pro Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery Redmi Note 7 Key Specs 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass protection and a waterdrop notch

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage space

MicroSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space

Dual rear cameras supporting 48MP + 5MP cameras

13MP selfie camera

Bluetooth 5.0

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging Oppo F9 Pro Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC fast charging technology Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000mAh battery OnePlus 6T Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

10GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Oppo R17 Pro Key Specs 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging Realme U1 Key Specs 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Key Specs 6.4-inch Infinity-V display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution

Octa-core Exynos 7904 chipset with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU

4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage

Triple rear cameras of 13MP + 5MP + 5MP

16MP selfie camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

Android 8.1(Oreo)

Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery Realme 2 Pro Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density

Octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE processor with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and internal storage in two options as 64GB and 128GB

Expandable up to 256GB via microSD card

Dual camera setup- with one as 16MP and another one as a 2MP secondary depth sensor

16-megapixel front camera

Android 8.1(Oreo), based on ColorOS OS 5.2 custom software

Fingerprint sensor

Non-removale Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery Vivo X23 Key Specs 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with Adreno 615 GPU

8 GB RAM and 128 GB default memory capacity

Dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor

12-megapixel front camera

4G VoLTE

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1(Oreo)

3400mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging