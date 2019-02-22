TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru-Ecuabor Border
- Sachin Tendulkar Says India Should Play With Pakistan In ICC World Cup 2019
- Samsung Galaxy Fold — Unique Features Of The Foldable Phone Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
- Jeep Compass Recall India — Diesel Variant Of Compass SUV Recalled Over Emission Issue
- Best Places In India To Celebrate Holi 2019
- Standardisation Of Health Insurance — How Consumers Will Benefit
- The Kind Of Student You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- Total Dhamaal — Movie Review
Top ten smartphones in India with water-drop notch display
Here are the top ten smartphones with a premium water-drop notch display design. Compared to the other smartphones, these devices offer higher screen to body ratio with an all-display design, offering an immersive gaming and multimedia consumption experience.
The notched displays have their own benefits. It offers an improvement in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display, by enhancing the display section. With teardrop(dewdrop) notch there is a further increase in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display. Some other advantages of notch display include- It offers an ability to retain the display space on either side of it, for information such as date, battery statistics and more, and for apps.
The notch makes optimal use of the abandoned space. While there are some devices which have still not adopted such design. The prime reason is their apps are still not compatible with notched displays. Due to which users won't be able to see any video in full view panorama. It is quite understandable that few of them may come up with more advanced specs in the coming days.
Vivo V11 Pro
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery
Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass protection and a waterdrop notch
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
- 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage space
- MicroSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space
- Dual rear cameras supporting 48MP + 5MP cameras
- 13MP selfie camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging
Oppo F9 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC fast charging technology
Samsung Galaxy M20
- 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000mAh battery
OnePlus 6T
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Oppo R17 Pro
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Realme U1
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
- 6.4-inch Infinity-V display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution
- Octa-core Exynos 7904 chipset with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage
- Triple rear cameras of 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
- 16MP selfie camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.1(Oreo)
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
Realme 2 Pro
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density
- Octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE processor with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and internal storage in two options as 64GB and 128GB
- Expandable up to 256GB via microSD card
- Dual camera setup- with one as 16MP and another one as a 2MP secondary depth sensor
- 16-megapixel front camera
- Android 8.1(Oreo), based on ColorOS OS 5.2 custom software
- Fingerprint sensor
- Non-removale Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
Vivo X23
- 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display
- Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8 GB RAM and 128 GB default memory capacity
- Dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor
- 12-megapixel front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1(Oreo)
- 3400mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging