Realme Dizo GoPods D, Dizo Wireless Audio Accessories With ENC, IPX4 Announced; Price, Features

Dizo has finally announced its new products for the Indian market, namely the Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds and the Dizo Wireless earphones with a neckband design. The Realme sub-brand has competitively priced the new accessories, starting at Rs. 1,499. The new audio accessories flaunt features like environmental noise cancellation, game mode, and so on.

Dizo GoPods D, Dizo Wireless Price, Sale In India

The new Dizo audio accessories are Flipkart exclusive and will be up for sale starting July 7. The Dizo Go Pods D TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,599 and will be available for Rs. 1,399 as an introductory offer. Similarly, the Dizo Wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 1,499 and is available for Rs. 1,299 as an introductory offer.

Here, the Dizo Wireless will begin shipping starting July 14 and will be ship in orange, black, blue, and green color options. The Dizo GoPods D is available in black and white color choices.

Dizo GoPods D Specs

Dizo GoPods TWS earbuds are quite similar to the Realme Buds when it comes to the design of the earbuds and the charging case. Here, the earbuds flaunt a metallic design that supports intelligent touch gestures. Functions like accepting/rejecting calls and controlling music can be done with touch and gestures, as well as it can be customized with the Realme Link app.

Other features on the Dizo GoPods D pack IPX4 rating that protects it against dust and splash. It also includes ENC (environmental noise cancellation), 10mm bass boost drivers, Game Mode, and so on. The earbuds claim to offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case and 5 hours without the case.

Dizo Wireless Earphones Features

Next up, the Dizo Wireless earphones pack a neckband design, something similar to the OnePlus Bullet earphones. Just like the Dizo GoPods D, the new Wireless earphones include IPX4 rating, ENC, and Game mode features. The new earphones come with 11.2mm drivers with Bass Boost+ dynamic algorithms.

Dizo claims the Wireless earphones can last 17 hours with a 150 mAh battery. It can also last 120 minutes with just two hours of charging. Both the Dizo GoPods D and the Dizo Wireless earphones' settings can be adjusted via the Realme Link app.

