Realme Launching Sub-Brand Dizo For Wearables; What’s New In Store? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphones in India are dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and so on. The rivalry between these brands has become even more intense as a new player is tipped to join the league. Reports suggest Realme is going to launch a sub-brand called Dizo for smart devices and other accessories.

Realme Dizo Launch Tipped

Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme all come under one roof - BBK Electronics in China. All these brands of course have their own management and development groups, making them independent in their category. However, the growing competition from Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi forced BBK to launch a couple more sub-brands.

And so, we have the Vivo iQOO and even Realme was launched as a sub-brand of Oppo. Today, Realme has emerged as one of the top, popular brands, especially in India. And so, Realme is all set to launch its sub-brand pretty soon. "Realme will have a "daughter" - DIZO, which will be engaged in the release of smart devices," notes a report received by Gizchina.

Realme Dizo For Accessories

Unlike the above-mentioned brands, Realme's Dizo won't be emphasizing smartphones. Instead, Dizo will be launching accessories and other gadgets. So far, we've seen a couple of Realme accessories like the Realme Watch, Realme Buds, and so on. From the looks of it, the upcoming headphones, earbuds, and even smartwatches will launch under the Dizo brand.

The report further states that Dizo will get an official launch on May 25, where the first of the Dizo products that include a pair of headsets called Dizo GoPods D and Dizo Wireless will be announced. If Dizo aims to take on the accessories market, it will likely launch affordable gadgets with powerful features.

Realme Dizo In India

There's no word if Realme Dizo will make it to India. Considering how Realme has been immensely popular here, Dizo too could make a debut in the country. That said, the competition is stiff here for both wearables and audio accessories. Nearly every brand has its fitness tracker and an audio device already available in the market. It remains to see how well Dizo will fair once it comes here.

