Realme Flat Monitor With Bezel-Less Design India Sale Today; Worth Spending Rs. 10,999? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme recently expanded its product offering to include a wide range of new products under its AIoT expansion. One such new device is the 23.8-inch Realme Flat Monitor. The new monitor offers an FHD display, a bezel-less design, and a sturdy stand to support it. The Realme Flat Monitor goes on sale today, July 29.

Realme Flat Monitor Price In India

The new Realme Flat Monitor with Full HD resolution is priced at Rs. 12,999. As part of the inaugural offer, buyers get instant Rs. 2,000 discount on the first sale. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 10,999 - making it one of the most affordable FHD monitors in the market.

As mentioned earlier, the new Realme Flat Monitor will go on sale starting today July 29. Buyers can get the new FHD monitor at realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline channels. The offline sale and shipping of the new Realme monitor is also available at major retail outlets.

Realme Flat Monitor Features

The new Realme Flat Monitor features a bezel-less design with a 6.9mm ultra-thin profile. The new monitor also offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle, which makes it ideal for all kinds of tasks like gaming or editing.

Up front, the new Realme Flat Monitor offers a Full HD resolution display with a 75Hz refresh rate. Realme claims the new monitor offers a perfect viewing experience with crisp details for images, videos, movies, games, and more. However, this isn't a touchscreen monitor like other ones available in the market for a more expensive price tag.

Additionally, the Realme Flat Monitor comes with multiple ports for connectivity. This includes HDMI, VGA, and Type-C ports. Below, one can see the Realme branding. Plus, it comes with an aluminum display stand to support the monitor.

Should You Buy Realme Flat Monitor For Rs. 10,999?

The Realme Flat Monitor comes with many premium features at an attractive price tag. If you're a working professional or creator looking for a new monitor at this budget, this Realme monitor makes a good deal. It also makes a good deal for gamers but they can always check out more game-centric monitors in the Indian market.

