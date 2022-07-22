Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Will Be An Affordable USB Type-C Monitor; Will It Be The Best Too? News oi-Vivek

Realme has been teasing a lot about its very first monitor -- the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD. As the name suggests, the monitor comes with an FHD panel with a slim bezel design. The company has also confirmed that the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will have a 75Hz refresh rate, making it a unique offering among budget monitors.

The Realme Flat Monitor Full HD is also confirmed to feature a 23.8-inch screen with a slim bezel design. What's even more interesting is the fact that the monitor will have an HDMI port, VGA port, and even a USB Type-C port, allowing users to connect all sorts of laptops and tablets with the Realme Flat Monitor.

How Much Will Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Cost?

According to the latest listing on Flipkart, the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will come with a retail price of Rs. 10,799. Considering the leaked price, the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will not be the most affordable 24-inch monitor in the country. However, it is most likely to be the most affordable 24-inch monitor with USB Type-C connectivity.

Flipkart's listing also confirms that the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will have a VA panel, hence, it might not be that vivid with a slightly lower viewing angle. However, the monitor will have an anti-glare coating, which should cut the light reflections to an extent.

Realme 23" Monitor pricing via Flipkart.

- 23.8" FHD+

- 75hz Refresh rate

- 8ms response time

- USB Type C port



₹10,799#realme #realmeMonitor pic.twitter.com/JrtE65j8hS — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 22, 2022

The Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will have a response time of 8ms, which is again similar to some of the other budget monitors in the country. Even when it comes to thickness, the thinnest part of the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will just measure 6.9mm, making it one of the thinnest budget monitors with a 75Hz refresh rate.

Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Launch

The Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will launch in India on the 26th of July. Given the listing price, the monitor is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000, making it one of the best budget monitors with a premium design and a high-refresh-rate monitor.

