Realme Monitor Has Something Your High-End Monitor Doesn't

Realme is all set to launch its very first desktop monitor. The company will launch its first generation monitor along with a few more products such as Realme Pad X 5G, wireless earphones, and a smartwatch. As per the latest report by tech4gamers, the Realme Monitor will have a USB Type-C input port, which is something that we don't even see on high-end monitors.

As per the leak, the Realme Monitor (RMV 2201) will have a USB Type-C port, a full-sized HDMI port, and even a VGA port. This allows users to connect even older PCs and laptops that might not have modern HDMI or a USB Type-C output port.

Realme Monitor Specifications

Going by the leaks, the Realme Monitor will have a 1080p resolution IPS LCD panel, possibly with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Hence, the Realme Monitor will be an entry-level product and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market.

The Realme Monitor has a power input of 12V and 2A and the monitor is rated (power consumption) for 24W, hence, it might not consume much power. As of now, there is no information if the Realme Monitor will or will not have built-in speakers, and we have to wait till the launch to know about the same.

Considering there is no DisplayPort on the Realme Monitor, the product will not be targeting the gaming audience, who might need a high-resolution and high-refresh-rate monitor. However, going by the design of the Realme Monitor, it is most likely to be made for those, who are looking for their very first monitor.

Will It Work With Realme Laptop?

Yes, it should. Given it has both HDMI and USB Type-C input ports, one should be able to connect most modern laptops with a USB Type-C port or even an HDMI port with the Realme Monitor with ease. Again, the inclusion of a VGA port also enables users to connect dated computers with the Realme Monitor.

Realme Monitor Launch?

The Realme Monitor will launch in India on the 26th of July and will be available on Realme India's website, Flipkart, and Realme stores. Considering the leaked specifications of the Realme Monitor, the product is most likely to cost around Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market.

