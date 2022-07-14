Realme To Launch It's First 5G Tab On 26th July In India Along with IoT Products News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the Realme Pad X 5G, which is also the first 5G capable tablet from the company. The brand will also announce other IoT products and accessories such as a smartwatch, monitor, and TWS. Here are the details regarding Realme's upcoming launch event -- Hey Creative Realme's first 5G-led AIoT launch.

Realme Pad X 5G India Launch

The Realme Pad X 5G was launched in China a few months back, and this device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The tablet comes with an 11-inch 2K display with a 60Hz refresh rate along with a slim bezel design. Similarly, the tablet also has a quad-speaker setup. While there is no 3.5mm headphone jack, there is a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.

Looking at the specifications, the Realme Pad X 5G is expected to be the most expensive tablet from the company. However, it is most likely to cost a lot less than the Xiaomi Pad 5, powered by the even more powerful Snapdragon 860 SoC. Considering the price of the Realme Pad X 5G in China, the device could cost around Rs. 20,000 in India.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo India Launch

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is an affordable pair of TWS earphones with features like up to 30-hours battery life, low latency mode, IPX5 water resistance, and Dolby Atmos support. Looking at the specifications of the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, they are expected to cost around Rs. 2,000.

Realme Watch 3 India Launch

The Realme Watch 3 will also be an affordable smartwatch that should work well with both Android and iOS devices. It is expected to have features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and more. The Realme Watch 3 is expected to cost around Rs. 4,000 in India.

Realme Monitor

While Realme is known for affordable smart TVs and laptops, the company will launch its first monitor -- the Realme Monitor, which is expected to be a compact 1080p monitor with multiple display input support. The Realme Monitor is expected to cost somewhere between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Best Mobiles in India