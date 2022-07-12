Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display Launch In India Soon; Features & Pricing News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme Pad X is all set to be launched in the Indian market very soon. The company has created an event website for the tablet, which has finally confirmed its launch in the country soon. Unfortunately, the brand hasn't yet revealed an exact launch date for the slate, its VP Madhav Sheth has already started teasing the Realme Pad X.

Realme Pad X Will Join Realme Pad, Mini In India

The Realme Pad X will be joining the Realme Pad and the Pad Mini in the Indian market. The new slate will be the most expensive offering from the brand in this category in the country. The teasers posted by Madhav Sheth suggest that the Realme Pad X will be arriving with 5G connectivity support in India. The device was originally introduced earlier in May in China as a flagship Android tablet.

Realme Pad X Specifications, Features

The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display, which provides a massive screen resolution of 2K and a TUV Rheinland-certified blue light filter. The screen of the slate offers 4,096 levels of pressure points and supports a stylus, which will be available to buy separately. There's also support for an optional keyboard accessory, which the users will be able to attach to the tablet magnetically.

The Realme Pad X is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is based on the 6nm manufacturing process. The slate comes in two RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. There's also support for microSD expandable storage expansion. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 with the Realme UI 3.0 on top. In India, the device could be released with the latest Android 12 version.

In the camera department, the Realme Pad X has a 13MP primary camera at the rear. For selfies, the company has fitted the slate with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a field of view of 105-degree. The connectivity features of the tablet include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port. A beefy 8,340 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the tablet running.

Realme Pad X Price In India (Expected)

The pricing of the Realme Pad X hasn't been officially revealed for the Indian market. In China, the base model with 4GB of RAM is priced at around Rs. 15,000, while the higher-end 6GB model is being offered for approx. Rs. 19,000. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned.

