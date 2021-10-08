Realme Launching Green Color Variant Of Buds Air 2 On Oct 13 In India; Price, Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to launch the GT Neo2 on October 13 in India. The brand has now confirmed to bring a new color variant for the Realme Buds Air 2 that made its debut in India back in February. The earbuds are now available in three color options - Closer Black, Closer White, and Closer Gold. With the new green color, the Realme Buds Air 2 can be purchased a total of four distinct color options.

Realme Buds Air 2 New Green Color To Launch On Oct 13

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the new color variant of the Buds Air 2. The launch event will start at 12:30 IST on October 13 which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Realme Buds Air 2 Green Color Design & Features

The new color variant has a unique green and black paint job and the branding name is placed on the top of the charging case. Apart from this, features of the new variant should remain the same as the other variants of the Realme Buds Air 2.

To recall, the Realme Buds Air 2 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and comes with a noise cancellation feature that can block the noise by up to 25dB. There is also a super low-latency mode and the earbuds are powered by the Realme R2 chip.

For battery, you get a total of 25 hours of battery life and ten minutes of charging provides up to 120 minutes of playback. Other features include IPX5 rating, touch control, Google Fast Pair, and so on.

Realme Buds Air 2 Green Color Price In India

The new color variant of the Realme Buds Air 2 is already listed on Realme's official site which also reveals the price of the upcoming color variant. The new color variant will be called Closer Green which will cost Rs. 3,299 in India. To recall, the brand launched the Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs. 3,299; however, the other color variants are now selling at just Rs. 2,599. Besides, the new color variant will also be available on Flipkart.

Additionally, the brand is also bringing the GT Neo2 in a green color variant. So, there is a chance the brand could give a combo offer. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

