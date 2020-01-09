Just In
Realme Might Launch Its First Fitness Band In India Today
Realme is all set to introduce a refreshed version of the Realme 5 called the Realme 5i with an upgraded selfie camera. Similarly, the company has also confirmed to launch three more additional accessories along with the phone. And one of them is likely to be a smartwatch.
Until now, Realme has launched a bunch of accessories, mainly phone cases, and headphones. This time around, the company is likely to announce its first smartwatch or smart band. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India has confirmed that a total of four products will be launched at today's launch event.
According to a report from IndiaShopps, a smartwatch bearing the model number "RMA183" was spotted on the BIS certification site. Any electronics that will launch in India has to get a certificate from BIS and has to have certain parameters, which differ from product to product.
Though the listing does not reveal much about the smartwatch, the company is likely to launch an affordable fitness band to take leverage on the affordable fitness bands from brands like Xiaomi and HONOR.
Do not expect the watch to offer features like SIM support or GPS navigation, as including these features will definitely drive up the price of the product. The product is likely to be priced below Rs. 5,000, making it an entry-level smartwatch/smart band with features like heart rate monitor, step tracker, smart alarm, and ability to answer calls.
Realme has been very aggressive last year and the company saw a huge growth in terms of market share. The company is likely to continue with its aggressive pricing strategy and we get to see many devices that offer the latest specifications and features that will not cost much. However, the company recently started to include ads in its UI, which might be a bit of a bad PR for the brand.
