Realme 5i India Launch Date Revealed; Will Be Exclusive To Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme, which is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands right now seems to be all set to take the wraps off a new device soon in India. Well, the talk is about the Realme 5i, which is being heavily speculated of late.

Recently, we came across reports that the Realme 5i could be launched in China on January 7. Now, its India launch date has emerged and it falls just two days after its unveiling in China.

Realme 5i India Launch Date

After having been leaked several times via certification databases and benchmark listings, the Realme 5i's launch date has been revealed. It will be unveiled on January 9 at 12:30 PM in India. Moreover, the availability details of the smartphone have also been shared by the company.

Similar to the Realme smartphones launched in the past, the Realme 5i will also be available via Flipkart. The e-commerce portal has already listed the smartphone with some of its key specifications and features.

Realme 5i: What To Expect?

As per the listing on Flipkart, the Realme 5i is believed to arrive with a capacious 5000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch mini drop display. Furthermore, the listing confirms that the upcoming smartphone might get the power from a powerful Snapdragon processor but the name of the processor remains unknown for now.

Like the other smartphones in the Realme 5 series, the 5i is also listed to flaunt AI Quad Cameras comprising an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a portrait lens besides the primary sensor.

Adding more clarity regarding the camera department, the leaked Geekbench listing shows that it will comprise a 12MP main camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro lens. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie cameras as well.

Moreover, the benchmark listing hints that the Realme 5i might get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is said to run Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6 and carry the model number RXM2030.

